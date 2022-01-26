Today’s NHL Betting Guide: Back the Underdog Bruins in Colorado

NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, January 26

Favorites swept the NHL board on Tuesday night, winning all eight contests outright and covering the pucklines in five of eight. It’s been a chalky start to the week, as last night’s sweep means that only two of 15 underdogs have won over the past couple of nights. Totals have been less absolute, with the over going 8-6-1. We’re hoping for more offensive fireworks on tonight’s five-game docket.

Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bruins +150|Avalanche -182

Spread: Bruins +1.5 (-168)|Avalanche -1.5 (+136)

Total: 6.5 Over -102|Under -120

Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche News, Analysis, and Picks

Two juggernauts clash as the Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. The Avs are starting to show cracks in their metrics, but that hasn’t impacted outcomes yet. Conversely, the Bruins have been outplaying their opponents by a substantive margin, but further growth is anticipated. We’re expecting a reversal of fortunes for both teams tonight in Denver.

Boston continues to thrive at five-on-five, posting a 58.9% expected goals-for rating over their past 14 games. Thanks to their impenetrable defensive zone coverage, the Bruins have outplayed 11 of 14 over that span. Opponents have attempted more than eight quality chances just four times over that stretch, with an average of 6.4 per game. Although the Bruins have gone 7-4-0 over that span, their metrics imply that more wins should follow. The B’s season-long PDO ranks 20th in the league at 0.993 and should work back up thanks to expected increases in their save and shooting percentages.

The opposite is true for the Avalanche. The Avs have been playing out of their minds, going 12-0-1 over their previous 13 contests; however, their success isn’t reflected in their analytics. Colorado has been outplayed in six of those games but has used timely scoring and hot goaltenders to offset their shortcomings. In doing so, the Avs have elevated their PDO to 1.021, fifth-highest in the league, including 1.070 over their past six outings. The Avalanche will live up to their namesake as their metrics start to tumble to catch up with outcomes.

The price on the home team is overinflated. Colorado can’t continue to get outplayed and win games. We’re backing the Bruins on the moneyline.

The Pick: Bruins +150

Calgary Flames vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flames -188|Blue Jackets +155

Spread: Flames -1.5 (+132)|Blue Jackets +1.5 (-164)

Total: 6 Over +100|Under -122

Calgary Flames vs. Columbus Blue Jackets News, Analysis, and Picks

After a brief home spell, the Calgary Flames are back on the road taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. The Flames have been dominant over their recent stretch, and we’re expecting that to continue against a Blue Jackets team that continues to get outplayed.

Analytically, the Jackets have been one of the worst teams in the league this season. They have put up the eighth-worst expected goals-for rating at five-on-five, falling to fifth-worst across all strengths. Those subpar efforts are reflected in their recent outcomes, as they’ve been outplayed in three of their past four and nine of 13. Columbus has been unable to gain any traction offensively, averaging just 7.4 high-danger chances over that span. We’re expecting more of the same against a defensively efficient Flames team.

Calgary has allowed eight or fewer quality opportunities in four of their past five. That’s consistent with their season-long metrics, as opponents are averaging just 7.9 quality chances per game. That suffocating defense hasn’t come at the expense of their offense, though, as the Flames have attempted ten or high-danger and 26 or more scoring chances in five straight games. Altogether, that has resulted in expected goals-for ratings above 50.0% in three of those games, going north of 63.0% in each of the past two.

The Flames are heating up, and the Jackets continue to put further mediocre performances. We don’t think the price on the Flames accurately reflects their chances and are backing them in Columbus.

The Picks: Flames -188

