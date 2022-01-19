Today’s NHL Betting Guide: Ducks a Solid Home Dog, Maple Leafs Worth a Wager in New York

NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, January 19

Only three games are scheduled in the NHL today. Although that leaves us wanting more, we can take solace in the fact that this is the fewest number of games scheduled until March 9, when there are only two. Granted, some scheduling details need to be worked out after the league canceled plans to attend the upcoming Winter Olympic Games. Nevertheless, there are still a couple of favorable spots to enter the betting market in today’s modest slate.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Maple Leafs -154|Rangers +128

Spread: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+172)|Rangers +1.5 (-215)

Total: 5.5 Over -112|Under -108

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers News, Analysis, and Picks

We’re being treated to an Original Six matchup at Madison Square Garden tonight as the New York Rangers host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Rangers have won six of their past eight, but there is a disconnect between their ongoing success and their advanced metrics. The Leafs remain one of the best teams in the league analytically and can help facilitate that regression.

From an advanced metrics perspective, the Rangers have struggled mightily since the start of December. Over that 16-game span, New York has been outplayed at five-on-five in every game. Their metrics are even worse over their recent sample, with their offensive and defensive ratings taking a hit. The Rangers haven’t attempted more than nine high-danger and 19 scoring chances in any of their past four games, averaging 7.0 and 16.3 per game, respectively. What’s more concerning is the volume of opportunities they are giving up, as opponents are averaging 10.5 quality chances and 24.0 scoring opportunities over that four-game span.

As usual, the Leafs continue to have the metrics working in their favor. Toronto has outplayed five of their past six opponents, holding five opponents to eight or fewer quality chances and out-chancing them in four of six games. They’ve also out-chanced their opponents 156-115 in scoring opportunities over that span, limiting their opponents to 26 or fewer in every outing.

New York is skating around with the third-highest PDO in the league, setting them up for an inevitable fall from grace as their outcomes start to balance with their advanced metrics. We like the Leafs’ chances tonight at MSG as they remain one of the best teams in the league.

The Pick: Maple Leafs -154

Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Avalanche -280|Ducks +225

Spread: Avalanche -1.5 (-106)|Ducks +1.5 (-114)

Total: 6.5 Over +102|Under -124

Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Anaheim Ducks have overachieved relative to pre-season expectations and are sitting in a playoff spot halfway through the season. Anaheim has been remarkably proficient on home ice, an advantage that they can use to get past the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

The Ducks are 12-6-4 at the Honda Center this season, relying on some impressive offensive metrics to get past their opponents. Anaheim is averaging 23.2 scoring and 10.6 high-danger chances per game at five-on-five, jumping up to 29.4 and 12.7 across all strengths. That’s had a direct impact on output, with the Ducks recording three or more goals in six of their past nine and averaging 3.2 goals per game this season. They will be ready to capitalize against an Avalanche squad that continues to get outplayed at five-on-five.

The Avs have put up expected goals-for percentages below 50.0% at five-on-five in five of their past nine games, a stretch in which they’ve gone 8-0-1. That has led to an unsustainable 1.023 PDO, bringing their season-long average up to 1.016, indicating that Colorado could be nearing a correction phase. The other trend worth noting is that the Avs have required overtime in five of those nine games, waiting for the three-on-three format before getting past their opponents.

This spot favors the Ducks. They have been great on home ice this season and should get past an Avalanche team that is overachieving relative to their metrics. However, we shouldn’t look past the Avs’ recent overtime trend. We’re betting the Ducks come out on top in overtime.

The Picks: Ducks +225, Tie +370

