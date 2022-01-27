Today’s NHL Betting Guide: Golden Knights To Torch the Panthers on Thursday

NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, January 27

We’ve got a jam-packed 10-game schedule spanning just three time slots to look forward to tonight. Seven of the ten games get underway at 7 pm ET, with the latest game starting at 9 pm ET. Tonight we’ll get to see if the overtime trend continues, as there has been at least one overtime game on seven straight days and in nine of the past ten.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Golden Knights +140|Panthers -170

Spread: Golden Knights +1.5 (-176)|Panthers -1.5 (+142)

Total: 7 Over -102|Under -120

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Florida Panthers return home after their five-game road trip in which they went 3-2-0. They’ll be greeted by the Vegas Golden Knights, who are in the middle of a four-game road trip themselves. Neither team has excellent metrics coming into tonight’s contest, but we like this spot for the Golden Knights.

The Panthers’ analytics have become exceedingly unsustainable. Florida leads the league in PDO at five-on-five, ranking fifth across all strengths. They’ve struggled mightily with defensive zone coverage, and what will drag their PDO down is their team save percentage, which is on the end of the spectrum. The Panthers have allowed double-digit high-danger chances at five-on-five in eight of their past 13 games, out-chancing their opponents just five times over that span. Their save percentage over that stretch is 93.4%, elevating their five-on-five PDO to 1.020 and putting them on the cusp of regression.

Vegas is in an excellent position to take advantage of the Panthers’ defensive inefficiencies. The Knights have attempted ten or more quality opportunities at five-on-five in two of their previous three games, going north of 11 across all strengths in four of five. That’s impacted output, as Vegas has scored three or more goals in four of those games, going over the total in all four.

Florida is a team that is at risk of regression, while the Knights offense is starting to improve. That could spell disaster for the Panthers as their puck luck starts to run out. We’re betting the Knights emerge as victors on Thursday night.

The Pick: Golden Knights +140

Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Predators -102|Oilers -118

Spread: Predators +1.5 (-280)|Oilers -1.5 (+220)

Total: 6 Over -102|Under -120

Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Nashville Predators are making a stop north of the border on Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. The Preds have won three in a row and six of their past 10, but they’ll face an Oilers squad that is trending upwards after an extended down period. Nashville doesn’t have the metrics to back up sustained success against the Oilers.

The Preds have posted expected goals-for percentages below 50.0% at five-on-five in two of their past three. That deflated metric extends back further, as Nashville has outplayed just five of their past 12 opponents. Despite that, Nashville is 8-3-1 over that stretch, thanks to their inflated shooting percentage. The Preds have elevated their shooting percentage beyond sustainable levels, scoring on 12.9% of their shots over that span. We’re expecting a more modest output from them over the coming games.

That will make it hard to keep pace with an Oilers team building offensive momentum. Edmonton has outplayed two of their past three opponents by a substantial margin, posting expected goals-for percentages above 60.0% in both games. Connor McDavid and company have attempted 10 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five and 14 or more across all strengths in those contests. However, their PDO remains deflated, as they’ve been below 1.000 in five of their past six, with a rolling average of 0.929. Edmonton has the production metrics working in their favor, and output should follow, bringing their PDO up with it.

The betting price is short on the Oilers. We like their chances to maintain their recent performances against a Preds team that continues to get outplayed. We’re not passing up this value with the Oilers.

The Picks: Oilers -118

