Today’s NHL Betting Guide: Kings and Rangers should need Overtime

NHL Betting Guide for Monday, January 24

The NHL week ended with a handful of low-scoring games, as four of the five games on yesterday’s docket went under their respective totals. The overtime trend held true, making it four straight days with free hockey and six of the past seven days overall. We’ve identified a pair of ideal betting scenarios as we head into tonight’s seven-game slate.

St. Louis Blues vs. Calgary Flames Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Blues +130|Flames -160

Spread: Blues +1.5 (-210)|Flames -1.5 (+168)

Total: 6 Over -104|Under -118

St. Louis Blues vs. Calgary Flames News, Analysis, and Picks

The St. Louis Blues have been primed for regression recently, and it could all come to blows against the Calgary Flames on Monday night. The Blues will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back and third game in four nights when they travel to take on the Flames.

Calgary has dropped five of their past six but is starting to get their metrics working in their favor. The Flames’ recent offensive performances have elevated their expected goals-for percentage, outplaying two of their past three opponents. The Flames are doing damage in their opponents’ end, attempting at least ten high-danger chances at five-on-five in four straight games. More importantly, they’ve out-chanced their opponents in all four contests. That offensive tap should open up even further against a Blues team that is hemorrhaging chances.

The Blues can’t figure things out in their own end. Although high-danger chances against have been an issue all season, it’s been even more pronounced over their recent outings. Opponents have attempted 15 or more quality opportunities at five-on-five in two of the Blues’ previous three games. That creates a substantive disconnect between the Blues metrics and their outcomes, which has the team pointed towards regression.

St. Louis is overachieving relative to their metrics, and they should fall back down to earth. Regression and fatigue will factor into a matchup that we expect the home team to dominate—Flames for the win.

The Pick: Flames -160

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Kings +130|Rangers -156

Spread: Kings +1.5 (-194)|Rangers -1.5 (+154)

Total: 5.5 Over -110|Under -110

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers News, Analysis and Picks

We took a shot with the Los Angeles Kings going to overtime last night against the New Jersey Devils. The Kings got things done in regulation, but we’re rolling the dice with another overtime wager when they take on the New York Rangers on the second night of their back-to-back.

New York’s advanced metrics suggest they could be exhausting their puck luck. The Rangers have been outplayed in 12 of their past 14 games, posting a cumulative 45.0% expected goals-for rating over that span. New York has been letdown by unimpressive defensive zone coverage but bailed out by above-average goaltending. Opponents are averaging 15.3 quality chances over the 14-game stretch, with two of their past three opponents attempting 24 or more high-danger opportunities. That plays into LA’s strength, as they look to maintain their impressive production.

The Kings have been one of the best offensive teams in the league this season, and that’s plainly illustrated in their recent game scores. Los Angeles has attempted 12 or more quality chances in 12 of their past 14 games, with a running average of 17.1 per game. Scoring chances are also flowing abundantly, with the Kings attempting 31 or more in 11 of 14, going north of 40 opportunities in six of those contests.

The Rangers’ weakness is the Kings’ strength, and they should be ready to capitalize on Monday night. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this one sorted out in overtime or a shootout.

The Picks: Kings +130, 60-Minute Tie +320

