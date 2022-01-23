NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, January 23

Overtime props have hit in each of the past three nights in the NHL, and with several teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back, it’s a possibility we see that trend continue on Sunday. It’s a more modest schedule, with only five games scheduled, but hockey stretches out throughout the day, starting at 1 p.m. ET and going through the night. As always, we’ve identified a couple of our favorite betting spots for those games.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Kings -144|Devils +120

Spread: Kings -1.5 (+184)|Devils +1.5 (-230)

Total: 5.5 Over -118|Under -104

Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils News, Analysis and Picks

Hockey fans are being treated to a rematch of the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals when the Los Angeles Kings travel to take on the New Jersey Devils. The Kings come in rested, having last played on Thursday, but they are competing on the first night of a back-to-back. They’ll get to skate against a Devils team that is coming off a big 7-4 against the Carolina Hurricanes last night, as New Jersey’s output is finally starting to catch up with their production metrics.

The Devils offense has been heating up recently, attempting ten or more high-danger chances in six straight games and averaging 12.8 opportunities per game over that span. Still, last night’s contest was the first time the team managed more than three goals. New Jersey’s recent sample is akin to their performances throughout the season, as they rank 20th in shooting percentage. However, we’re anticipating more high-scoring games from the Devils as their actual five-on-five goals remain below expected, and they have the metrics supporting sustained production.

There isn’t much fanfare around the Kings this season, but they’ve been one of the best offensive teams in the league. LA ranks first in high-danger opportunities and third in scoring chances across all strengths this season. That proficiency is reflected in their current sample, as the Kings have put ten or more quality chances on net in eight of their past 11. More impressively, the Kings have been out-chanced just once over that stretch and are averaging 18.5 opportunities per game.

Offense should flow naturally in this team between a pair of organizations thriving offensively right now. We’re betting this one makes its way over the total and wouldn’t be surprised if it takes overtime to determine a winner.

The Pick: Over 5.5 -118, Tie +320

Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Senators +120|Blue Jackets -144

Spread: Senators +1.5 (-215)|Blue Jackets -1.5 (+172)

Total: 6.5 Over -110|Under -110

Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets News, Analysis and Picks

As is the case with most young hockey teams, there are peaks and valleys in their performances as they learn to deal with the rigors of the league. The Ottawa Senators are peaking right now, but that’s not reflected in their betting price as they take on a Columbus Blue Jackets team that continues to struggle. That leaves an edge in backing the visitors as they continue their solid play.

Ottawa comes into tonight’s contest having outplayed three of their past four opponents at five-on-five. The Sens posted expected goals-for percentages above 50.0% against the Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins before falling off the pace last night against the Washington Capitals. We’re expecting the Senators to bounce back against a Jackets team that gets outplayed on a near-nightly basis.

The Blue Jackets have been outplayed in three straight games and nine of their past 12, facilitating their slide down the expected goals-for rankings. Columbus sits 27th in the league at five-on-five, thanks to their suspect defensive coverage. The Jackets have given up ten or more high-danger and 25 or more scoring chances in four straight games, getting out-chanced in three of those. Those inefficiencies have been a season-long trend, as the Jackets give up an average of 10.3 and 25.5 chances per game, respectively.

The Sens are in an excellent position to continue their analytics ascent against the Blue Jackets’ shoddy defense. We’re backing Ottawa at an underdog price on Sunday.

The Picks: Senators +120

