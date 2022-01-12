Tonight’s NHL Betting Guide: Coyotes and Kraken Are Solid Dogs

NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, January 12

Overs and overtime were the themes on Tuesday night’s slate, with the total going 4-2-1 to the high side and three of seven games needing extra time to determine a winner. Both trends are worth monitoring on today’s modest three-game slate. The games are spread across three timezones, which means that even though there’s a limited amount of matchups, we can still fill our evening with NHL action.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Kraken +176|Stars -215

Spread: Kraken +1.5 (-144)|Stars -1.5 (+118)

Total: 6 Over -112|Under -108

Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars News, Analysis and Picks

Winners of three of four, the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night, a team that has dropped six straight games. Although the Stars have the momentum heading into this Western Conference matchup, we like the Kraken to snap out of their recent funk.

The Kraken set a seven-game high last time out, attempting nine high-danger chances at five-on-five, out-chancing the Colorado Avalanche. That was the third time in four games that Seattle equaled or out-chanced their opponents in quality chances at five-on-five. Seattle is going through a typical pattern of an expansion franchise; however, they are underachieving relative to their metrics. So far this season, the Kraken have put up an expected goals-for percentage of 47.4% across all strengths, but an actual value of 43.2%. That, along with their 30th-ranked PDO of 0.974, implies that the Kraken are progression candidates over their coming games.

Dallas’ offense has been one of the more inconsistent producers in the league this season. Their ebbs and flows are more pronounced than most other teams, and their recent stretch is a perfect example of that. In four games between December 9 and December 17th, the Stars scored three total goals. Subsequently, they had a four-game stretch in which they totaled 19 markers. They are coming off a one-goal performance against the St. Louis Blues, which isn’t a good omen for the team and could indicate an upcoming ebb.

Historically, Philipp Grubauer has been good against the Stars, posting a 93.4% save percentage. That could be key to prolonging the Stars offensive downturn and helping the Kraken win their first game since December 14. At +176, we’re betting Seattle comes out on top.

The Pick: Kraken +176

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Maple Leafs -330|Coyotes +260

Spread: Maple Leafs -1.5 (-112)|Coyotes +1.5 (-108)

Total: 6 Over -128|Under +104

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes News, Analysis, and Picks

The Toronto Maple Leafs come into tonight’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes amid a downturn in their metric, playing on the second night of a back-to-back while starting their backup goaltender. All of which are indicators that their -330 moneyline price is higher than it should be.

The Leafs come in off a 4-3 shootout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights last night, despite putting up a 41.7% expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five. That was the third time they’ve been outplayed over their past six games, a stretch in which they’ve established a 48.7% expected goals-for percentage but have gone 5-0-1.

Surprisingly, the Coyotes are playing a solid brand of hockey over their recent sample. Arizona has posted an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% in four of their past six, attempting at least nine high-danger chances at five-on-five in four of those games. That improved play is leading to better outcomes as the Yotes have scored six or more goals three times during that span but won just two games. We’re expecting better results to follow their strong metrics.

This might sound a little crazy, but there’s an edge in backing the Coyotes on Wednesday night. Arizona has better metrics than the Leafs over their recent stretch, and Toronto is overachieving relative to their analytics. It could all come crashing down against the Desert Dogs tonight.

The Picks: Coyotes +260

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.