Tonight’s NHL Betting Guide: Offense is king with the Panthers and Oilers

There are eight games on the NHL slate tonight, and we have two you might be interested in. The games we’ll be focusing on are the Panthers vs. Jets at 8:00 p.m. ET and the Oilers vs. Canucks at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers -166 / Jets +140

Spread: Panthers +142 (-1.5) / Jets -176 (+1.5)

Total: Over 6.5 (+100) Under 6.5 (-122)

Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

The Panthers are in a three-way tie atop the NHL league standings. Florida, Colorado, and Tampa Bay all have 61 points, but the Avs have played fewer games than the other two.

The Panthers have won six of their past eight games, but are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Kraken. Aleksander Barkov tied the game in the second period with his second point of the night before Seattle scored two unanswered in the third period.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida with 16 goals and 42 assists in 42 games, which puts him in a three-way tie for the overall lead.

Meanwhile, the Jets are 11th in the Western Conference and have dropped five straight. They’re coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Penguins. Kyle Connor put the Jets up 2-0 in the second period but Pittsburgh scored two in the third to tie the game, and ultimately win in a shootout.

Connor leads the Jets with 22 goals and 19 assists in 38 games. Winnipeg has one major absence as Nikolaj Ehlers is out due to a knee injury.

The Panthers are second in NHL goal-scoring, averaging four goals a game, while the Jets are 19th with 2.89. Both teams are relatively equal at keeping the puck out of the net. The Jets are 16th, allowing 2.89 goals per game, while the Panthers let in 2.83 and sit 15th.

Against the puck line, Florida is 23-19 and 9-9 on the road, while Winnipeg is 21-17 and 9-8 at home. The Panthers are 7-1 on the over in their past eight Tuesday games.

Florida is flat-out the better team and the Jets are as cold as ice.

The Picks: Panthers moneyline (-166), Over 6.5 (+100), Anthony Duclair – Points: Over 0.5 (-158)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Oilers -146 / Canucks +122

Spread: Oilers -1.5 (+172) / Canucks +1.5 (-215)

Total: Over 6.5 (-110) Under 6.5 (-110)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Oilers are 12th in the Western Conference, losing 13 of their past 16 games. Edmonton might have the most spectacular fall from grace of any team this season. The Oilers barely stopped the bleeding with a 5-3 win over Calgary on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl carried the team on his back, putting Edmonton ahead in the third, and scoring the insurance goal. He ended the game with two goals and two assists.

Draisaitl is tied for the NHL lead in points and leads the Oilers with 28 goals and 30 assists in 37 games. Edmonton has been without Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Tyson Barrie, Zach Hyman, and Mike Smith. Arguably, they need Smith back more than anyone but they could get Nugent-Hopkins back tonight.

Meanwhile, the Canucks are 13th in the West and have the same amount of points as Edmonton. However, Vancouver has played four more games. They’ve been sputtering as of late, losing five of their past seven. The Canucks are fresh off a 3-1 loss to the Blues. Tanner Pearson opened the scoring, but the Blues scored three unanswered to win the game.

J.T. Miller leads the team in scoring. He has 12 goals and 27 assists in 39 games. The Canucks have a bunch of players under COVID-19 protocols right now, including Miller, Jaroslav Halak, Thatcher Demko, Bo Horvat, and Conor Garland. However, Demko could make his return tonight.

The Oilers’ offense has dried up compared to the season’s early goings. They’ve fallen from first to tenth, scoring 3.24 goals per game. The Canucks are 28th with 2.44 goals per game. The primary issue for Edmonton has been keeping the puck out of the net. The Oilers allow 3.41 goals per game, while Vancouver only allows 2.76.

Against the puck line, Edmonton is 15-22 and 8-10 on the road, while the Canucks are 22-19 and 9-9 at home. The Over is 5-1 in Edmonton’s past six games as a road favorite.

The Oilers should be able to get this done but mainly due to the Canucks missing so many key players.

The Picks: Oilers moneyline (-146), Under 6.5 (-110), Leon Draisaitl – Points: Over 1.5 (+128)

