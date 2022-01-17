Tonight’s NHL Betting Guide: The Blue and Penguins are dangerous when healthy

NHL Betting Guide for January 17

With only the Maple Leafs-Devils game postponed, the NHL has eight games on the slate tonight. We will focus on the Predators vs. Blues at 8:00 p.m. ET and the Penguins vs. Golden Knights at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Predators +114 / Blues -137

Spread: Predators -245 (+1.5) / Blues +194 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6 (+100) Under 6 (-122)

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues News, Analysis, and Picks

The Predators enter Monday’s matchup second in the Western Conference but on a two-game losing skid.

Nashville’s previous game was a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins. Roman Josi tied the game in the third to send it to overtime before Taylor Hall ended it for Boston. Josi is second overall in points among defensemen, scoring 13 goals and 26 assists in 37 games. He also leads the Preds in points. Matt Duchene leads all forwards on Nashville with 17 goals and 17 assists in 35 games. The Predators have been without Filip Forsberg since January 6 due to COVID-19 protocols. Forsberg has been having a season, scoring 18 goals in only 26 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are third in the West and 5-2 over their past seven, but they are coming off a 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs. Niko Mikkola put the Blues up 5-4 in the third before the Leafs scored two unanswered goals to end the game. St. Louis was without Vladimir Tarasenko, Pavel Buchnevich, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Colton Parayko. However, it looks like Tarasenko, Perron, Schenn, and Parayko will be in the lineup Monday. Buchnevich is still under COVID-19 protocols and second on the team in scoring with 35 points. Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 14 goals and 25 assists in 34 games.

The Blues are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.45 goals per game, while the Predators are 14th with 3.08. St. Louis has been slightly better at keeping the puck out of the net as well. The Blues allow 2.71 goals per game, while Nashville sits at 2.72.

The Preds are 23-16 against the puck line, while the Blues are 21-17.

The Blues are coming off a solid showing without a significant portion of their team. With most of those players returning, they should be playing with new energy.

We expect St. Louis to come out on top in this one.

The Picks: Blues moneyline (-134), Under 6 (-122), Jordan Kyrou – Points: Over 0.5 (-152)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Penguins -108 / Golden knights -111

Spread: Penguins +1.5 (-290) / Coyotes -1.5 (+225)

Total: Over 6 (-115) Under 6 (-105)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

The Golden Knights are fourth in the Western Conference but have lost their past two games. Vegas is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Leafs. Two straight postponements followed that game. The Golden Knights were down by two in the third when William Karlsson and Alex Pietrangelo scored to tie it up. This season, Chandler Stephenson leads the team in scoring, putting home ten goals and 26 assists in 38 games. Vegas has seen long stretches without top liners, Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty. Pacioretty is currently out indefinitely after undergoing wrist surgery.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and are 8-2 over their past ten games. Pittsburgh is coming off a 2-1 overtime win against the Sharks. Jake Guentzel had the game-winning goal. He leads the team with 19 goals and 18 assists this season. The Pens also had some significant absences this season. The team was without its top two centers for 12 games. Sidney Crosby has only played 25 of the team’s 37 games, and Evgeni Malkin has missed all but three games.

Pittsburgh is 18-19 against the puck line, while the Golden Knights are 16-23.

We’re going to go with the hot team in this game. Both teams have handled injuries well this season, but the Pens are firing on all cylinders.

Pittsburgh has all of its stars back in the lineup, while Vegas will be without Pacioretty for the foreseeable future.

Look for the Pens to edge out the Golden Knights.

The Picks: Penguins moneyline (-108), Under 6 (-105), Sidney Crosby – Points: Over 0.5 (-210)

