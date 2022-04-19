Toronto Maple Leafs Won't have Auston Matthews on Tuesday

This will be the second straight game that Matthews has missed due to an undisclosed injury. Matthews is having a fantastic season with 58 goals, 15 on the power play, and 44 assists (all career highs) in 70 games. Matthews, along with teammates Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares, are why the Leafs are hoping this is the season they break their Stanley Cup drought.
The problem is the Leafs will likely have to go through the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning and/or Florida Panthers to get to where they want to go. There will be no easy matchups in the Eastern Conference playoffs this season.
As for Tuesday, the Leafs will faceoff against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers haven’t been a playoff threat since October and that might be another reason why the Leafs are playing it safe and resting Matthews on Tuesday.
The Maple Leafs are +100 (-2.5) on the puck line, -450 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (+100), and under (-122). You can find the bars and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.