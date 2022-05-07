BETTING Fantasy News NHL
07:32 PM, May 7, 2022

Tristan Jarry Began Skating for the Pittsburgh Penguins

George Kurtz

Overview

Tristan Jarry has begun skating for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Jarry has been out of action since April 16th due to a broken foot. The original prognosis had Pittsburgh’s netminder out of action for 4-6 weeks.

Jarry had an outstanding regular season for the Penguins, posting a 34-18-6 record, 2.42 goals-against average, and .919 save percentage. The question with Jarry was always going to be how he would perform in the playoffs after a less than stellar performance versus the Islanders last season.

Now that Jarry is skating, the question will be, could he possibly be ready to play in Game 4 on Monday?

Louis Domingue is the third-string goaltender for the Penguins but was forced into action after the team also lost backup Casey DeSmith for the rest of the playoffs due to core muscle surgery.

Game 3 is underway as Pittsburgh jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, although New York countered to tie the game in the first period. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all the live lines for this one.

 