Tristan Jarry Began Skating for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Jarry has been out of action since April 16th due to a broken foot. The original prognosis had Pittsburgh’s netminder out of action for 4-6 weeks.
Jarry had an outstanding regular season for the Penguins, posting a 34-18-6 record, 2.42 goals-against average, and .919 save percentage. The question with Jarry was always going to be how he would perform in the playoffs after a less than stellar performance versus the Islanders last season.
Now that Jarry is skating, the question will be, could he possibly be ready to play in Game 4 on Monday?
Louis Domingue is the third-string goaltender for the Penguins but was forced into action after the team also lost backup Casey DeSmith for the rest of the playoffs due to core muscle surgery.
Game 3 is underway as Pittsburgh jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, although New York countered to tie the game in the first period. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all the live lines for this one.
