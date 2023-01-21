Tristan Jarry Returned for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday

Well, he was not only activated but also victorious as the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators. Jarry had been on the IR due to a lower-body injury that cost him seven games. While the Penguins will welcome back their starting goaltender, Jarry hasn’t been quite the same this season as last year. While his save percentage is virtually identical (.918 this season, .919 last year), his goals-against average is 2.75, whereas last year it was 2.42.
The Penguins are currently holding down the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. They have had a very streaky season and will need Jarry to be solid in net if they want to have any chance at representing the conference for the Stanley Cup.
The Penguins are currently +2200 to bring the Stanley Cup back to Pittsburgh. You can find these odds, along with the odds for every NHL team to win the cup, on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
