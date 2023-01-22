Tristan Jarry Will Start as the Penguins Take on the Devils

After missing nearly three weeks with a lower-body injury, Tristan Jarry is set to make his second consecutive start as the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils.

Taylor Haase confirmed the news ahead of the Metropolitan Division matinee.

Tristan Jarry will start today vs. the Devils. Letang, Rutta, Kapanen, Archibald remain status quo, they won’t play. Everyone else (including Poehling) is a game time decision. — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) January 22, 2023

Jarry was impressive in his return Friday night against the Ottawa Senators. The former second-round pick stopped 44-of-45 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. That elevated his season-long save percentage to 92.1%, tied for the best mark of Jarry’s career.

As usual, Casey DeSmith will back up Jarry against the Devils.

The Penguins have plunged recently, dropping nine of their past 13 contests. Granted, three of those losses came in overtime. Consequently, they sit nine points back of New Jersey in the standings and just two points up on the Florida Panthers for the final wild card spot.

Still, they enter Sunday’s contest as modest +116 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.