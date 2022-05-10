Tuesday's NHL Eastern Conference Player Props to Target

Overview

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs should once again see plenty of goals scored tonight, setting up for some Game 5 fireworks.

Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) Over 0.5 Goals (+205)

It’s no secret that the Hurricanes struggled in Games 3 and 4 on the road in Boston, but they’ve been too dominant over the Bruins this season, especially at home. The series is now in Raleigh for Game 5 and the Hurricanes should be able to take advantage of a Bruins backend that could once again be without Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.

Aho recorded three points in the first two home games of this series while going pointless in two road appearances in Boston. With things shifting back home for Game 5, you should really like the value you’re getting with Aho at this number over +200.

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) Over 0.5 Goals (+170)

The Lightning star-winger has been hot and cold to begin this series against the Maple Leafs, but we’re expecting him to be the good version of himself tonight. Kucherov has five points in four games in this series but has also gone without points in two of the games.

Powerplays have been a key theme of the playoffs and there have been plenty of complaints about that around the league, but if the trend continues you have to like having one of the best powerplay players in the league in Kucherov on your side. He was able to score on the road in Game 2 to help lead Tampa Bay to a victory and you can likely expect him to once again get involved on offense tonight.

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) Over 0.5 Goals (+205)

Nylander has gotten a lot of flack around the league after a clip went viral of him giving a lackluster effort in the offensive zone in Game 4 with his team trailing 5-0. The Swedish winger is an enigma and he still managed to tally two goals in that contest. With a lot of backlash being thrown his way, you should strongly consider looking for him to put a much better effort in tonight, as the series moves back home to Toronto for Game 5.

Nylander has recorded only those two goals he had in Game 4 in this series, but that could be the start of one of his famous goal-scoring streaks, which would be troublesome for the Lightning tonight. The fact you’re also getting a number above +200 again here makes this line one you won’t want to pass up.