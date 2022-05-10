Tuesday's NHL Western Conference Player Props to Target

Overview

The Edmonton Oilers were shut out in Game 4 and you should expect an offensive bounce back in tonight’s Game 5, with the series shifting to Rogers Place.

David Perron (Blues) Over 0.5 Goals (+200)

Perron and the Blues put together a dominant victory in Game 4 to even up the series and they’ll head back on the road tonight where he’s already found immense success in this matchup.

In Game 1 of this series, Perron shocked the Wild when he recorded three goals and one assist in the St Louis win. He had another great performance in Game 4 when Perron recorded a pair of goals, again in victory. What this says is that when Perron has found success in this series, so have the Blues, and that could be something to keep tabs on tonight, especially with the value you’re getting Perron with the number currently sitting at +200.

He’s already scored multiple goals in two games this series, so you might want to look towards the over on his shot total as well, which is set at 2.5 (-144).

Connor McDavid (Oilers) Over 1.5 Points (-122)

The Los Angeles Kings were able to figure something out with the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4, which ultimately led to a 4-0 victory. Connor McDavid was quiet in that loss, and a lot of that credit should go to the Kings defense. With that being said, McDavid has recorded six points in four matchups in this series, and it’s hard to see him going pointless again tonight in Game 5 at home.

The Oilers superstar center has recorded multiple points in three of four games in this series, so it’s not a stretch to see him once again finding success tonight in this pivotal game against the Kings. You’re not exactly getting great value with this current number, but you should take notice that this is something that’s transpired quite often this season.

Evander Kane (Oilers) Over 0.5 Goals (+154)

Kane has fit in quite well with this Edmonton team and has provided them with depth goal-scoring, to go along with the physical presence he brings with his 6’2, 210-pound frame. The big winger has already scored five goals in this series and he’s really given the Kings fits down low, where he’s been most effective around the net.

It’s not difficult to see a scenario where Kane continues to give the Kings trouble tonight, especially if this is the type of game you see the Oilers winning, where they’ve outscored the Kings 14-2 in two victories this series. The Oilers have been playing a physical and strong brand of hockey early in the postseason and Kane has been at the forefront of that.