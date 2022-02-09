Tuukka Rask Not Expected to Continue Comeback

Two-time All-Star, former Vezina Trophy winner, and Stanley Cup Champion Tuukka Rask’s career could be coming to a close. Rask isn’t expected to continue his comeback attempt with the Boston Bruins, and a retirement decision could be announced in the coming days.

Rask has spent all 15 seasons with the Bruins, playing in 564 games, compiling a 308-165-66 record, 2.28 goals-against average, and 92.1% save percentage.

This past summer, the Finnish netminder had off-season surgery on a hip injury and was recently cleared to return to action. Rask played in four games for the Bruins, stopping 84.4% of shots and putting up a 4.28 goals-against average.

Rask’s departure leaves Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark to handle the goaltending duties moving forward. The tandem has struggled with consistency, establishing the 18th-ranked save percentage in the NHL.

Goaltending issues could hamper the Bruins come playoff time. Boston is currently hanging on to the final Eastern Conference postseason berth and sits tied for the ninth-best odds in the Stanley Cup futures market, currently priced at +2000 at FanDuel Sportsbook.