Valeri Nichushkin Questionable vs. Blues Saturday

Stop me if you have heard this before, but yet another Avalanche player is hurt. This time it’s Nichushkin, who, to be fair, has been hurt quite often this season and is in danger of missing another game. Nichushkin is dealing with an upper-body injury that kept him out of the loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
Nichushkin had a coming out party during the Stanley Cup run last season as his big playoffs netted him an eight-year $49 million contract. The team also elected to keep him over Andre Burakovsky, whom they let leave during free agency to the Seattle Kraken. They may regret that decision now, as Burakovsky has been lighting things up for the Kraken, while Nichushkin has only played 20 games this season.
On Saturday, the Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues. The Avs are +110 (-1.5) on the puck line versus the Blues and -235 on the moneyline, with an over/under of six, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.