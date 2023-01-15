Valeri Nichushkin Rejoins Avalanche at Practice

The Colorado Avalanche are one step closer to getting back to full health. Ryan Boulding tweeted that Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin was back at practice Sunday, wearing a full-contact jersey. That’s a good sign Nichushkin should return to the lineup in the near future.
The 27-year-old has been resolving a nagging ankle injury.
Hello from Avalanche practice on Sunday, where Valeri Nichushkin appears to be joining the group in a burgundy (full-contact) sweater.
The Russian forward last suited up on December 23 and has only played in 15 games this season. Still, Nichushkin has been effective on the ice, posting the sixth-best expected goals-for rating at five-on-five.
When healthy, Nichushkin will return to the Avs’ top-six forward group, fulfilling his role on special teams.
The Avalanche are struggling, dropping seven of their past ten games to fall outside the playoff picture. They can get back in the win column Monday against the Detroit Red Wings.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Avs priced as -182 favorites for the inter-conference battle, with the total set at 6.5.
