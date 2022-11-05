Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is still day to day with a lower-body injury.

#Avs lines Rodrigues-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Lehkonen-Compher-Kaut

Cogliano-Newhook-O'Connor

Maltsev-Hunt-MacDonald Toews-Makar

Byram-Manson

Girard-Johnson Georgiev

Francouz Nichushkin skated for a bit but isn't going to go tonight. Bednar had called him a game-time decision. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 4, 2022

The talented forward seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.

This is an even bigger loss for the Avs when you consider that Gabriel Landeskog is out long-term due to injury. The team lost Andre Burakovsky to the Seattle Kraken and Nazem Kadri to the Calgary Flames in free agency.

The Avs are currently playing the Columbus Blue Jackets in a two-game series in Finland. One would think that if Nichushkin weren’t close to playing, they would’ve left him home in Colorado. Perhaps Nichushkin will be in the lineup Saturday, or maybe the Avs will decide to give him a few extra days to heal up as they don’t play again until Thursday versus the Nashville Predators.