Vegas Golden Knights Fire Head Coach Peter DeBoer

After taking over as bench boss from Gerard Gallant midway through the 2019-20 season, DeBoer was Vegas’ head coach for only two full seasons. He was available to the Golden Knights mid-season after being fired from the San Jose Sharks.
His dismissal follows a disappointing season, where Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. In 160 regular-season games as head coach of the Golden Knights, DeBoer had a 98-40-12 record. His Vegas playoff record was 22-17.
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said, “Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we’ve witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season.”
