Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames Betting Guide: Flames Can Torch Knights on Wednesday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Golden Knights +112|Flames -134

Spread: Golden Knights +1.5 (-230)|Flames -1.5 (+184)

Total: 6 Over -112|Under -108

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames News, Analysis, and Picks

On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames kick-off the unofficial second half of their season against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas is coming off a big 4-0 shutout victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, but in doing so, perpetuated some concerning road metrics. The Flames have been one of the most efficient teams on both ends of the ice and they should continue that strong play at home.

Vegas walked away with the win on Tuesday, but it was an undeserving victory, which have been piling up for the Knights over their recent sample. At five-on-five, the Golden Knights have been outplayed in three of their past five road games and in their past six overall. Defensive zone coverage has been the biggest issue for the Knights, as they’ve allowed at least 13 high-danger chances across all strengths in nine straight with a rolling average of 15.8. Worse, the Knights haven’t exceeded their opponents in quality chances since December 3, a span of 11 games.

The Flames will take advantage of that porous defense as their offense continues to put up elite metrics. Across all strengths, Calgary has attempted 13 or more high-danger and 32 or more scoring chances in five of their past seven games. More impressively, the Flames have eclipsed 40 scoring opportunities in three of those games and 20 high-danger chances in two of them. What separates Calgary from the rest of the NHL is their effectiveness on both ends of the ice. Over the same seven-game sample, the Flames held their opponents to seven or fewer high-danger chances in five of seven and fewer than 29 scoring chances in all seven. As a result, the Flames have a 61.9 scoring chance rating and a 63.8 high-danger rating.

The betting market undervalues the Flames tonight at home. We’re expecting Calgary to give the Knights more than they can handle and should use Wednesday night to make up some much-needed ground in the Pacific Division standings.

The Picks: Flames -134

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.