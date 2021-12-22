VEZINA TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED

The top ten list looks similar, but there have been a few movers. The list of goalies falling out of the top ten continues to grow, so it’s pretty apparent that once a goalie falls out, they rarely get back in.

TOP TEN ODDS FOR VEZINA MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Andrei Vasilevskiy: +550 (previously +500)

Jack Campbell: +650 (previously +1100)

Connor Hellebuyck: +800 (previously +1100)

Igor Shesterkin: +850 (previously +950)

Frederik Andersen: +1100 (previously +950)

Jacob Markstrom: +1300 (previously +1500)

Sergei Bobrovsky: +1300 (previously +850)

Jonathan Quick: +1300 (previously not in top ten)

Robin Lehner: +1900 (previously +1500)

Tristan Jarry: +2200 (previously not in top ten)

PLAYERS THAT HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP TEN

Carter Hart: +4200 (previously +1500)

Darcy Kuemper: +4800 (previously +2600)

Thatcher Demko: +4800 (previously +2600)

Semyon Varlamov: +4800 (previously +2600)

Mackenzie Blackwood: +6000 (previously +1900)

Marc-Andre Fleury: +6000 (previously +3400)

Philipp Grubauer: +9500 (previously +3400)

Petr Mrazek: Not listed (previously +3100)

Carey Price: Not listed (previously not listed)

ANDREI VASILEVSKIY

Andrei Vasilevskiy is still the favorite to win the Vezina, but his line slides a little more with every update. Vasilevskiy is still solid for the Lightning, as he leads the league in wins with 17. Amongst goalies who have played ten or more games, his .928 SV% is ninth, and his 2.14 GAA is eighth. Tampa Bay is doing a great job of keeping the puck away. The Lightning only allows 30.3 shots against per game, so Vasilevskiy is getting the help he needs on defense. At +550, he’s a better bet than when the season began, but there is some competition.

JACK CAMPBELL

The last time we talked about Jack Campbell, he was less favored to win the Vezina than former Leafs’ goalie Frederik Andersen. Oh, how a month can change things. He’s essentially swapped odds with Andersen. Since October 27th, the Leafs have only lost five times in 23 contests. Campbell is tied for first with .937 SV%, tied for third with a 1.94 GAA, and tied for third in wins with 15. He’s having an incredible year for the Leafs and is a strong pick at +650.

IGOR SHESTERKIN

We mentioned that Campbell is tied for first in save percentage. Well, he’s tied with Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin is sixth with a 2.05 GAA and tied for eighth with 13 wins. However, he sees 32.7 shots per 60 minutes, almost two shots more than Campbell. Shesterkin’s .946 SV% on the powerplay is second overall, and he’s third in powerplay goals against, only allowing five this season. He’s playing solid for the Rangers and could be a sneaky pick at +850.

FREDERIK ANDERSEN

Frederik Andersen slipped to +1100, but it’s not due to his play. His 1.93 GAA is tied for first, he’s tied for seventh with a .930 SV%, and he has the second-most wins with 16. Carolina allows the fewest shots per game at 27.1. The Hurricanes defense gives Andersen a chance to win every time he steps on the ice and vice-versa. At +1100, Andersen is a great value pick.

