VEZINA TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED: Igor Shesterkin is the real deal

VEZINA TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED FOR WEDNESDAY JANUARY 26

The top ten hasn’t changed too much, but there’s been some shuffling. However, the goalies out of the top ten have fallen entirely out of contention. Nothing short of a miracle run will bring some of those names back into the race.

TOP TEN ODDS FOR VEZINA MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Igor Shesterkin: +300 (previously +850)

Andrei Vasilevskiy: +550 (previously +550)

Sergei Bobrovsky: +550 (previously +1300)

Jack Campbell: +650 (previously +650)

Frederik Andersen: +950 (previously +1100)

Juuse Saros: +1600 (previously not in top ten)

Jacob Markstrom: +1900 (previously +1300)

Connor Hellebuyck: +1900 (previously +800)

Tristan Jarry: +2200 (previously +2200)

Jonathan Quick: +2200 (previously +1300)

PLAYERS THAT HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP TEN

Darcy Kuemper: +4800 (previously +4800)

Thatcher Demko: +6000 (previously +4800)

Robin Lehner: +6000 (previously +1900)

Semyon Varlamov: +9500 (previously +4800)

Carter Hart: +9500 (previously +4200)

Mackenzie Blackwood: N/A (previously +6000)

Marc-Andre Fleury: N/A (previously +6000)

Philipp Grubauer: N/A (previously +9500)

IGOR SHESTERKIN

In the last update, Igor Shesterkin was tied with Jack Campbell for first in save percentage. Now, he sits there alone. Outside of Ville Husso, who’s only played 13 games, Shesterkin leads all goalies with a .943 SV%. Additionally, his 2.07 GAA trails only Husso and Frederik Andersen. Shesterkin has 20 wins and has only started 25 games. He’s crushing it between the pipes, and he’s dragging the Rangers with him. New York is third in the Eastern Conference despite being 16th in goals per game. Shesterkin is something special and could be the starter in New York for the next decade. There’s not much value at +300, but Shesterkin has shown he’s the real deal and will be in this race until the end.

ANDREI VASILEVSKIY

Andrei Vasilevskiy will be one of the favorites to win the Vezina for years to come. He’s tenth overall with a .922 SV% and seventh with a 2.25 GAA. Vasilevskiy has one of the better teams in front of him, but he’s also consistently solid for the Lightning. It’s hard to fault a goalie for their team being successful. Vasilevskiy is in a three-way tie for first in wins, sharing the spot with Tristan Jarry and Juuse Saros. He’s not favored to win the Vezina right now, but his line has stayed at +550. Vasilevskiy’s line would need a little more value to make it worthwhile, especially with the stellar play of other goaltenders around the league.

FREDERIK ANDERSEN

Frederik Andersen flat-out wins games. He has 22 wins in 27 starts. Andersen is fourth with a .927 SV% and second with a 2.06 GAA. He checks all the boxes and has a great team in front of him. Expect Andersen to stay consistent right until the end of the season. The Hurricanes defense gives Andersen a chance to win every time he steps on the ice and vice-versa. At +950, Andersen is a solid bet and warrants careful consideration.

VILLE HUSSO

Ville Husso isn’t on the list, but we thought he’d make a great addition down here. Husso has essentially stolen the starting job from Jordan Binnington in St. Louis. Of the Blues’ past eight games, Husso has started five of them and three of the past four. Husso’s numbers are ridiculous so far. He’s first in save percentage at .943, he’s first with a 1.88 GAA, and he’s won eight of his 12 starts. The only thing keeping Husso off the list is that he has only played 13 games. However, we’re putting him on the list, so you’re aware of him when he does have enough games to be considered.

