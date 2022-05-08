Overview

After a promising Game 2, the Florida Panthers let all that momentum slip through their hands in Game 3. The Washington Capitals put it on the Cats to the tune of six unanswered goals.

Below are picks and analysis for the Monday night Game 4 matchup between the Panthers and Capitals.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals Odds, Total

Moneyline: Panthers -175 | Capitals +145

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (+140) | Capitals +1.5 (-165)

Total: Over 6.5 (-135) | Under 6.5 (+110)

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals Analysis

The most concerning aspect of Game 3 for the Panthers might be the play of Sergei Bobrovsky, who allowed five goals on only 30 shots in a game where the Capitals outshot Florida by one. The Panthers probably still would’ve lost that game after taking six penalties to Washington’s three, but their goalie needs to be better if they want to get far in this postseason.

Everything looked good with Jonathan Huberdeau opening Game 3 with a goal within the first three minutes, but the Capitals evened it up with less than 30 seconds left in the frame. However, the Panthers will have to get their powerplay in order, or they’re going to be in trouble for the rest of the series. Florida’s powerplay has gone 0-for-9 through the first three games.

Meanwhile, the Capitals scored two on the powerplay and four at even-strength. T.J. Oshie, Marcus Johansson, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, and Garnet Hathaway all scored their first goal of these playoffs. Oshie and Ovechkin picked their goals up with the man advantage. Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves, getting the start after taking over for Vitek Vanecek in Game 2. It was also the first time a team held Florida to one goal in regulation since January 21.

Against the puck line, Florida is 43-42 and 20-22 on the road, while Washington is 44-41 and 15-27 at home. A couple of trends to consider are the under is 5-1-2 in the Panthers’ past eight games playing on one day’s rest, and the over is 3-0-1 in the Capitals’ four games as a home underdog.

The NHL playoffs are all about adjustment and response, with Florida needing another bounce-back game if they want to stave off elimination. The Panthers are too talented to have the offense dry up for more than one game. Remember that Florida hasn’t been shut out the entire 2021-22 season. We expect the Panthers to come back aggressively in Game 4 and even the series at two games apiece.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals Predictions

The Picks: Panthers moneyline (-175), Over 6.5 (-135)