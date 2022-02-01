Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Betting Guide: Crosby and Ovechkin will add fuel to the Rivalry

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Capitals +136 | Penguins -164

Spread: Capitals +1.5 (-188) | Penguins –1.5 (+152)

Total: Over 6 (-106) | Under 6 (-114)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins News, Analysis, and Picks

There’s rivalry in the air as the Caps and Pens suit up against each other tonight.

The Capitals are seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 12-5-4 away record. They’re coming off a 5-0 win over the Stars. Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists in the win.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals in scoring, putting up 29 goals and 29 assists in 45 games. He’s fifth in NHL scoring and only two goals off the goal lead. The Caps are still missing T.J. Oshie, who’s been out with an upper-body injury since January 15.

Meanwhile, the Penguins’ hot streak has cooled down as of late. Pittsburgh ended a six-game winning streak with their current three-game losing skid. The Pens are fifth in the East and have a 13-6-4 home record. Pittsburgh is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Kings. Bryan Rust had two goals, adding to his incredible run. Rust is scoring at a 1.30 points per game pace this season and has 12 goals in 23 games.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins, scoring 23 goals and 20 assists in 39 games. Sidney Crosby is also two goals shy of becoming the second active player with 500 career goals, Ovechkin being the other.

Pittsburgh is eighth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.31 goals per game, while Washington is 11th with 3.18. The Pens have been great at keeping the puck out of the net. They’re third overall in opponent scoring, allowing only 2.56 goals per game. The Caps are solid as well, sitting seventh with 2.67 goals allowed per game.

Against the puck line, the Capitals are 23-22 and 14-7 on the road, while the Penguins are 22-23 and 9-14 at home. A couple of trends to watch are the under is 4-0 in Washington’s past four games, and Pittsburgh is 7-1 in its past eight against the Eastern Conference.

It’s always fireworks when two of the greatest players match up, and no two players have been linked quite as closely as Crosby and Ovechkin over the years.

We expect the Caps to keep pace with the Pens, as they’re a little hotter right now.

The Picks: Capitals spread +1.5 (-188), Under 6 (-114), First Goal Scorer – Alex Ovechkin (+900), First Goal Scorer – Sidney Crosby (+1100)

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.