Wednesday's NHL Eastern Conference Player Props to Target

Overview

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had no issues solving Igor Shesterkin in their series with the New York Rangers and that should continue tonight.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) Over 0.5 Goals (+144)

Jake Guentzel has been a thorn in the side of the Rangers in this series, where he’s tallied five goals through the first four games. The left-winger scored 40 goals over 76 games during the regular season and he’s always been a playoff threat, with 31 goals in 55 career postseason games.

He is the type of player that feeds off plays down low with the elite shot and net-front presence that really make his skills mesh well in the playoffs. With Sidney Crosby playing as well as he is in terms of distributing the puck and the Penguins playing a possession brand of hockey, it’s not hard to make a case for Guentzel to light the lamp once again tonight.

Bryan Rust (Penguins) Over 0.5 Goals (+210)

Much like Guentzel, Bryan Rust has been a big factor in what the Penguins have done to take a 3-1 series lead over the Rangers. The grinding winger has scored just one goal in four games in this series but has five points to his name.

While it’s likely going to be harder to solve Shesterkin tonight, compared to what it’s been like earlier in this series with the Rangers on the brink of elimination, Rust provides the exact type of presence it will take to beat the Russian netminder. He hasn’t shown his ability to score a lot in this series, but he has been creating space for his linemates and that will eventually translate to him scoring and we like the value in this spot.

Jonathan Huberdeau (Panthers) Over 0.5 Goals (+198)

Jonathan Huberdeau has too much talent to not take over a game by himself in this series, which we have yet to see him do as we head into Game 5. It’s not like the star winger hasn’t recorded points, he’s still put up one goal and two assists in this series, but you expect more from a player who finished the year tied for second in the league with 115 points.

Huberdeau is going to need to find that extra gear for Game 5 if the Panthers hope to get their first lead of the series. It’s been relatively quiet from a goals perspective in this series from the Panthers’ star players and we like the price the books are offering on Huberdeau to change that tonight.