What to Watch & Bet Tonight? Lightning vs. Rangers East Finals

The New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Unlike the Western Conference Finals, which features some of the game’s most skilled players, the focus will be on the goaltending in this series.

Moneyline: Lightning -130/Rangers +108 | Spread: TB-1.5 (+195) NY+1.5 (-240) | Total: 5.5

On one side, you have the hottest goalie in the NHL playoffs in Andrei Vasilevkiy, who completely shut down a powerful attack from the Florida Panthers. His 2.22 goals-against average and .932 save percentage lead the NHL through two rounds. If there’s anyone who can out-do the Lightning tendy, it’s the man in net for the Blueshirts, Igor Shesterkin, who is second with a .928 save percentage (2.69 GAA). The Ranger is the odds on favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender this season.

My man Tyler Mason, SportsGrid’s Eastern Conference expert, says we should take this information and run to the teller to throw a bet down on neither team reaching three goals in tonight’s Game 1. An about-face from last night’s offensive explosion in Colorado that resulted in two winning tickets. Considering that both goalies have kept the opponents under that number more often than not and the strong plus odds (+270), I’m on board!

Why You Should Watch

Time: 8:00 pm. ET | TV: ESPN/ESPN+ | Arena: Madison Square Garden

Either way, a great story is brewing.

If Igor Shesterkin can lead a decent but far from stellar Rangers club to the Stanley Cup Finals, we can start talking about one of the greatest seasons by a goaltender in NHL history. If the Lightning advance, they will be on the cusp of making their own history.

The last team to win three-straight Stanley Cups was ironically from New York, but not the Rangers. It was the Mike Bossy Islanders of the early 1980s who won four in a row.

Who am I rooting for? My bet, of course! As Howie Rose would say, I hope to see both goaltenders stand on their heads tonight.

Stanley Cup Futures Betting Insights

Four teams remain, vying for Lord Stanley’s Cup, with bars in New York, Colorado, Tampa Bay, and Edmonton hoping to land a spot on the Cup’s bar crawl this summer… The favorite is the Avalanche at -105, followed by the Lightning (+230), the Rangers (+500), and the Oilers (+900)… Of the four remaining teams, Edmonton saw the most significant line movement entering the conference finals from their opening odds of +2800 (before last night’s loss they were +550)… Not only are the Avs the favorite, but they’ve also garnered the public’s backing by a wide margin with 26.4% of the tickets. No other team even has 10%… It’s not just the Joe’s but the Pros who are backing the boys from the Rocky Mountains with a whopping 32.5% of the handle, well ahead of Tampa’s 10.6%… It should come as no surprise that the Avalanche also represent the most significant liability for the sportsbooks… Second are the Rangers, who have the biggest liability to win the Eastern Conference and the most tickets to represent the East in the Cup (25.6%).