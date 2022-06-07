What to Watch & Bet Tonight? Rangers vs. Lightning Eastern Conference Finals

Tonight’s Game 4 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers will go a long way in telling us who the Colorado Avalanche will face in the Stanley Cup Finals. This is probably the most important game thus far in either conference final.

Game 4 Eastern Conference Finals: Rangers @ Lightning

Moneyline: Lightning -182, Rangers +150 | Total: 5.5 @FanDuel

Time: 8:00 pm. ET | TV: ESPN | Arena: Amalie Arena

Why You Should Watch

Here’s what’s on the line.

With a win on the road, the underdog New York Rangers can take commanding control of the ECF with a 3-1 lead in the series and put themselves within one win of making the Stanley Cup Finals as they head back to Madison Square Garden. Game 5 would be New York’s first of three chances to close out the series and two would be on home ice.

However, if the Tampa Bay Lightning even the series, the two-time defending Cup Champs would have new life. Down 2-0 in the series and 2-0 in Game 3 it appeared Tampa was at death’s door before they stormed back with three-straight goals.

Heading into tonight’s matchup, both teams are +400 to win Lord Stanley’s Cup on FanDuel with the Rangers still owning an edge to win the series (NYR -140/TB +120). However, the pendulum/momentum will switch to the Lightning and the pressure to the Rangers if Tampa wins Game 4.

There’s enough drama that should keep you at the edge of your seat, which is exactly where I’ll be tonight.

Game 4 Player Prop

Adam Fox (Rangers) Over 0.5 Assists (-135)

Adam Fox leads all defensemen with 18 assists and 23 points in this postseason. He averages 0.59 primary assists per game and 0.47 secondary assists. Through 17 playoff games, Fox has had only five games where he hasn’t recorded an assist. Of defensemen left in the postseason, only Cale Makar averages more ice-time. Fox has been vital to New York’s success, especially on the powerplay. He leads the league in powerplay points with 12, ten being assists.

For more picks from our lead Eastern Conference analyst Tyler Mason check out his props column.

Game 4 Betting Insights

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened -175 on the moneyline with the New York Rangers at +145… No line movement to report on BetMGM… Breaking down the wagers, the Blueshirts have garnered 69% of the bets but only 51% of the handle, which implies a lot of public money backing the Rangers while the sharps are squarely on the Lightning…

The puck line has also remained steady, except this time, the public is on Tampa Bay (-1.5/+150), with 57% of bets covering just 41% of the money… So the bigger betters like the Lightning to win, but see value in New York getting +1.5 goals (-185) tonight…

The money is coming in on the over, a total of 5.5, with 62% of the bets and 59% of the handle…

Looking at the futures market, the Rangers are +375 at BetMGM to win the Stanley Cup after they opened at +2500, with the two-time defending champs at +450 (opened +750)… To win this series (and the Eastern Conference), New York is currently -150, and Tampa Bay is +125.