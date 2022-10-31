In what appears to be a draft class with generational talent at the top, the 2023 NHL draft is a date fans are already looking forward to.

Whether you’re looking towards the likely first overall selection in Connor Bedard, Matvei Michkov from the KHL, or Adam Fantilli from the University of Michigan, whichever teams land one of these players will assuredly be thrilled.

Building through the draft is essential in the NHL, and this class has the potential to change a franchise’s fortunes moving forward.

When Is the 2023 NHL Entry Draft?

The 2023 NHL entry draft is scheduled from Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to Thursday, June 29, 2023. The draft’s first round will open on Wednesday, while rounds two through seven will follow on Thursday.