One of the most exciting nights of the NHL season occurs when the best players in the world get together for an All-Star tournament.

Teams are made up of the four divisions in the NHL and go head-to-head in a three-on-three tournament. The final matchup occurs after the teams advance through their semi-final games.

Where Is the 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be held at FLA Live Arena in South Florida. The game is set to take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023.