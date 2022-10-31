There’s plenty of excitement surrounding an exceptional 2023 NHL draft class, leading many fans to travel and see this event in person. The NHL draft is a night when young hockey players’ dreams come true. The stage is already set, with plenty of hype building around this two-day event.

Last year, the event was held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, where the Canadiens also had the first overall selection.

Where Is the 2023 NHL Entry Draft?

The 2023 NHL entry draft will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Bridgestone Arena opened in 1996 and is the home of the Nashville Predators while also used as a multi-purpose entertainment facility.