Which Team has the Best Value to Win the NHL All-Star Game?
Zachary Cook
The NHL’s best players are set to get together for an annual 3-on-3 tournament between divisions, and there’s value present in looking for a winner.
Let’s look into the four teams and their current prices to win the tournament on the FanDuel Sportsbook and decide where the value is.
Team
Odds
Atlantic
200
Central
250
Pacific
330
Metropolitan
330
Atlantic (+200)
There’s no shortage of elite talent on the Atlantic team, and it also boasts two of the NHL’s best goaltenders, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Linus Ullmark. The Boston Bruins netminder is putting together a Vezina-caliber season and is the current front-runner, while his teammate in David Pastrnak is in the Rocket Richard race. There’s a ton of size, speed, and skill in this lineup, which gives them an edge as the oddsmakers’ favorite. Rasmus Dahlin is the only defenseman on the roster, but his puck-moving ability, and the elite forward talent up front, should help this team find success.
Central (+250)
The Central Division roster might be the deepest of the four teams. The team has two defensemen in the running for the Norris Trophy, Cale Makar and Josh Morrissey. Add in stars such as Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, and you start to see a lot of value in this team winning the tournament. With the Central Division priced at +250 to win, this is likely our favorite value bet.
Pacific (+330)
You’re not going to find a more top-heavy team than the Pacific Division. The Edmonton Oilers duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will take center stage. With the space they’ll have to operate, it’s hard to count out this group. Goaltending could be their downfall, which is ironic considering what’s happened with the Edmonton Oilers over the years.
Metropolitan (+330)
Even though the Metropolitan Division has won three of the last six All-Star Game tournaments, there isn’t a lot of depth or elite skill on this roster. Sure, it’s an All-Star lineup, but they don’t have the same talent as the other three teams. As a result, it’s difficult to buy into their price of +330.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.