Which Team has the Best Value to Win the NHL All-Star Game?

The NHL’s best players are set to get together for an annual 3-on-3 tournament between divisions, and there’s value present in looking for a winner.

Let’s look into the four teams and their current prices to win the tournament on the FanDuel Sportsbook and decide where the value is.

Team Odds Atlantic 200 Central 250 Pacific 330 Metropolitan 330

Atlantic (+200)

There’s no shortage of elite talent on the Atlantic team, and it also boasts two of the NHL’s best goaltenders, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Linus Ullmark. The Boston Bruins netminder is putting together a Vezina-caliber season and is the current front-runner, while his teammate in David Pastrnak is in the Rocket Richard race. There’s a ton of size, speed, and skill in this lineup, which gives them an edge as the oddsmakers’ favorite. Rasmus Dahlin is the only defenseman on the roster, but his puck-moving ability, and the elite forward talent up front, should help this team find success.

Central (+250)

The Central Division roster might be the deepest of the four teams. The team has two defensemen in the running for the Norris Trophy, Cale Makar and Josh Morrissey. Add in stars such as Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, and you start to see a lot of value in this team winning the tournament. With the Central Division priced at +250 to win, this is likely our favorite value bet.

Pacific (+330)

You’re not going to find a more top-heavy team than the Pacific Division. The Edmonton Oilers duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will take center stage. With the space they’ll have to operate, it’s hard to count out this group. Goaltending could be their downfall, which is ironic considering what’s happened with the Edmonton Oilers over the years.

Metropolitan (+330)

Even though the Metropolitan Division has won three of the last six All-Star Game tournaments, there isn’t a lot of depth or elite skill on this roster. Sure, it’s an All-Star lineup, but they don’t have the same talent as the other three teams. As a result, it’s difficult to buy into their price of +330.