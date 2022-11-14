The Stanley Cup is one of the most prestigious trophies in professional sports, and one franchise stands above all others.

Hockey is entirely different in 2022 than in the 1960s and 1970s, but the game is still played on ice, no matter what changes.

Many teams have found success in the league, but it’s hard to ignore the accolades that this one team has achieved.

Which Team Has Won the Most Stanley Cups?

The Montreal Canadiens have won the most Stanley Cups. The Habs’ 24 Stanley Cups are almost double the amount of the next-best best team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have 13. Montreal had dynasty runs in the late 1950s and the 1970s, important feats that have gone down in the NHL’s history books.