Which Teams Have the Value to Win the NHL's Pacific Division?

There’s a lot of talent in the NHL’s Pacific Division, with the top five teams separated by just six points heading into the All-Star break. All five teams could capture the division, so we’re looking into which teams have the most value.

Below you can find the odds for each of the top five teams in the Pacific to win the division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Seattle Kraken 150 Edmonton Oilers 280 Vegas Golden Knights 400 Calgary Flames 650 Los Angeles Kings 800

Let’s break down each of these teams’ current odds and determine where the value currently lies.

Seattle Kraken (+150)

The Kraken enter the All-Star break in a tie atop the division with 63 points, but they have four games in hand over the Los Angeles Kings. Seattle has games in hand on every team in the division and should be able to use that to their benefit during the stretch run. With this being their second year in the league, there are questions surrounding their ability to sustain this level of play, but there’s nothing unappealing about their +150 odds.

Edmonton Oilers (+280)

With the star power that the Edmonton Oilers boast, they will always be in the conversation. Connor McDavid and the Oilers have 60 points in 50 games, putting them three points behind the Kraken. The Oilers will need to upgrade at the trade deadline to realize their full potential, but betting against McDavid seems foolish, given the season he’s having. As a result, don’t shy away from the Oilers’ current price of +270.

Vegas Golden Knights (+400)

Minus injuries, there’s a lot to like about the Vegas Golden Knights. Mark Stone will be out indefinitely, which is a massive loss but don’t be surprised if Vegas adds a substantial piece at the deadline. The Golden Knights are slumping heading into the second half, likely making their price longer than it should be. It’s understandable if you don’t have complete confidence in this team, but the price screams value.

Calgary Flames (+650)

The Calgary Flames have underachieved, tallying 57 points over 50 games. There were some warning signs that the Flames would struggle, knowing the shake of their core in the offseason. The Flames are an excellent team and a good bet to make the postseason, but it’s hard to see them capturing the Pacific, so fade their current odds.

Los Angeles Kings (+800)

You’re probably wondering why the Kings have the longest odds of these five teams but are second in the division. For starters, they have played the most games with 53. That doesn’t do them any favors. The Kings are currently sitting at +800 to win the Pacific, but with the goalie issues and a lack of consistency, the oddsmakers aren’t bullish on the Kings’ chances. LA is a long shot, so avoid buying in.