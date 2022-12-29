Who Leads the NHL in Blocked Shots This Year?

Hockey players put their bodies on the line every shift, and there are few things more challenging than blocking a shot going 90-plus miles an hour. Blocked shots have become the first line of defense, helping limit the scoring chances of opposing teams.
Here are the blocked shots leaders thus far in the 2022-23 NHL season:
Player
Team
Games Played
Shots Blocked
Alec Martinez
Vegas Golden Knights
37
132
Jacob Trouba
New York Rangers
36
88
Brayden McNabb
Vegas Golden Knights
38
86
Ivan Provorov
Philadelphia Flyers
35
84
Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
33
80
Moritz Seider
Detroit Red Wings
33
79
Joel Edmundson
Montreal Canadiens
25
78
Jake McCabe
Chicago Blackhawks
30
76
David Savard
Montreal Canadiens
24
74
Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
36
74
The NHL is back after its holiday break, and teams are getting back into the swing of the regular season. It is no surprise that the Vegas Golden Knights have allowed the fewest goals in the Pacific Division, as they have two players in the top ten of blocked shots. Alec Martinez leads the league by a wide margin with 132 blocked shots. While Martinez only has five points on the year, he has a plus/minus of +6, mainly due to getting in front of opponents’ shots. Teammate Brayden McNabb is a +15 with ten points on the season.
Jacob Trouba has shot up to the number two spot on the list with 88 blocked shots, and it is no coincidence this has helped the New York Rangers to a hot month of play. The list looks similar to the last few weeks, as the league’s best shot blockers are separating themselves from the rest of the pack.
While there is a benefit to blocking shots, there is a drawback too. Many times, players get injured by taking a shot to the body. The NHL season is long and grueling; some players will need maintenance days to get back to playing at their best.
