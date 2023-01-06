Who Leads the NHL in Blocked Shots This Year?

Hockey players put their bodies on the line every shift, and there are few things more challenging than blocking a shot going 90-plus miles an hour. Blocked shots have become the first line of defense, helping limit the scoring chances of opposing teams.

Here are the blocked shots leaders thus far in the 2022-23 NHL season:

Player Team Games Played Shots Blocked Alec Martinez Vegas Golden Knights 37 132 Jacob Trouba New York Rangers 40 97 Brayden McNabb Vegas Golden Knights 41 96 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia Flyers 39 94 Moritz Seider Detroit Red Wings 36 87 Roman Josi Nashville Predators 37 86 Joel Edmundson Montreal Canadiens 29 84 Alex Pietrangelo Vegas Golden Knights 32 84 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota Wild 37 82 Scott Mayfield New York Islanders 40 80

The NHL has returned from its holiday break, and teams are getting back into the swing of the regular season. It is no surprise that the Vegas Golden Knights have allowed the fewest goals in the Pacific Division, as they have three players in the top ten of blocked shots. Alec Martinez leads the league by a wide margin with 132 blocked shots but has missed the last couple of games. While Martinez only has five points on the year, he has a plus/minus of +6, mainly due to getting in front of opponents’ shots. Teammate Brayden McNabb is a +15 with ten points on the season. A newcomer to the top ten, Alex Pietrangelo, has 84 blocked shots.

Jacob Trouba has shot up to the number two spot on the list with 97 blocked shots, and it is no coincidence this has helped the New York Rangers to a hot month of play. The list looks similar to the last few weeks, as the league’s best shot blockers are separating themselves from the rest of the pack.

There were three newcomers to the top ten in blocked shots this week, Pietrangelo, Jared Spurgeon (Minnesota Wild), and Scott Mayfield (NY Islanders).

While there is a benefit to blocking shots, there is a drawback too. Many times, players get injured by taking a shot to the body. The NHL season is long and grueling; some players will need maintenance days to get back to playing at their best.