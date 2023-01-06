BETTING Fantasy Hockey NHL
01:58 PM, January 6, 2023

Who Leads the NHL in Blocked Shots This Year?

Sammy Jacobs Sammy Jacobs

Hockey players put their bodies on the line every shift, and there are few things more challenging than blocking a shot going 90-plus miles an hour. Blocked shots have become the first line of defense, helping limit the scoring chances of opposing teams.

Here are the blocked shots leaders thus far in the 2022-23 NHL season:

Player

Team

Games Played

Shots Blocked

Alec Martinez

Vegas Golden Knights

37

132

Jacob Trouba

New York Rangers

40

97

Brayden McNabb

Vegas Golden Knights

41

96

Ivan Provorov

Philadelphia Flyers

39

94

Moritz Seider

Detroit Red Wings

36

87
Roman Josi Nashville Predators  37 86

Joel Edmundson

Montreal Canadiens

29

84

Alex Pietrangelo

Vegas Golden Knights

32

84

Jared Spurgeon

Minnesota Wild

37

82

Scott Mayfield

New York Islanders

40

80

The NHL has returned from its holiday break, and teams are getting back into the swing of the regular season. It is no surprise that the Vegas Golden Knights have allowed the fewest goals in the Pacific Division, as they have three players in the top ten of blocked shots. Alec Martinez leads the league by a wide margin with 132 blocked shots but has missed the last couple of games. While Martinez only has five points on the year, he has a plus/minus of +6, mainly due to getting in front of opponents’ shots. Teammate Brayden McNabb is a +15 with ten points on the season. A newcomer to the top ten, Alex Pietrangelo, has 84 blocked shots.

Jacob Trouba has shot up to the number two spot on the list with 97 blocked shots, and it is no coincidence this has helped the New York Rangers to a hot month of play. The list looks similar to the last few weeks, as the league’s best shot blockers are separating themselves from the rest of the pack.

There were three newcomers to the top ten in blocked shots this week, Pietrangelo, Jared Spurgeon (Minnesota Wild), and Scott Mayfield (NY Islanders).

While there is a benefit to blocking shots, there is a drawback too. Many times, players get injured by taking a shot to the body. The NHL season is long and grueling; some players will need maintenance days to get back to playing at their best.