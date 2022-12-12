Who Leads the NHL in Blocked Shots This Year?

Hockey players put their bodies on the line every shift, and there are few things tougher than blocking a shot going 90-plus miles an hour.
Blocked shots have become the first line of defense for teams and help limit the scoring chances of the opposing teams.
Here are the blocked shots leaders thus far in the 2022-23 NHL season:
Player
Team
Games Played
Shots Blocked
Alec Martinez
Vegas Golden Knights
28
115
David Savard
Montreal Canadians
24
74
Ivan Provorov
Philadelphia Flyers
27
73
Jacob Trouba
New York Rangers
28
67
Brayden McNabb
Vegas Golden Knights
28
63
Moritz Seider
Detroit Red Wings
26
62
Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
24
61
Mark Giordano
Toronto Maple Leafs
28
58
Jake McCabe
Chicago Blackhawks
22
58
Alexander Romanov
New York Islanders
27
58
It is no surprise that the Vegas Golden Knights have allowed the fewest goals in the Pacific Division, as they have two players in the top ten of blocked shots. While Alec Martinez only has four points on the year, he has a plus/minus of plus-seven, largely due to his ability to get in front of opponents’ shots. Meanwhile, teammate Brayden McNabb is plus-13 with nine points.
Martinez is lapping the competition in this category, but the rest are grouped relatively closely. Expect many names to be in and out of the top ten before the season ends.
While there is a benefit to blocking shots, there is a drawback. Many times, players get injured by taking a shot to the body. The NHL season is long and grueling; some players will need maintenance days to get back to playing at their best. Usually, the teams with the best defense, including the goalie, are the ones that make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and shot blocking is a vital part of that, despite its risks.
