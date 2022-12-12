Who Leads the NHL in Blocked Shots This Year?

Hockey players put their bodies on the line every shift, and there are few things tougher than blocking a shot going 90-plus miles an hour.

Blocked shots have become the first line of defense for teams and help limit the scoring chances of the opposing teams.

Here are the blocked shots leaders thus far in the 2022-23 NHL season:

Player Team Games Played Shots Blocked Alec Martinez Vegas Golden Knights 28 115 David Savard Montreal Canadians 24 74 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia Flyers 27 73 Jacob Trouba New York Rangers 28 67 Brayden McNabb Vegas Golden Knights 28 63 Moritz Seider Detroit Red Wings 26 62 Roman Josi Nashville Predators 24 61 Mark Giordano Toronto Maple Leafs 28 58 Jake McCabe Chicago Blackhawks 22 58 Alexander Romanov New York Islanders 27 58

It is no surprise that the Vegas Golden Knights have allowed the fewest goals in the Pacific Division, as they have two players in the top ten of blocked shots. While Alec Martinez only has four points on the year, he has a plus/minus of plus-seven, largely due to his ability to get in front of opponents’ shots. Meanwhile, teammate Brayden McNabb is plus-13 with nine points.

Martinez is lapping the competition in this category, but the rest are grouped relatively closely. Expect many names to be in and out of the top ten before the season ends.

While there is a benefit to blocking shots, there is a drawback. Many times, players get injured by taking a shot to the body. The NHL season is long and grueling; some players will need maintenance days to get back to playing at their best. Usually, the teams with the best defense, including the goalie, are the ones that make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and shot blocking is a vital part of that, despite its risks.