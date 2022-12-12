BETTING Hockey NHL
12:30 PM, December 12, 2022

Who Leads the NHL in Blocked Shots This Year?

Sammy Jacobs

Hockey players put their bodies on the line every shift, and there are few things tougher than blocking a shot going 90-plus miles an hour.

Blocked shots have become the first line of defense for teams and help limit the scoring chances of the opposing teams.

Here are the blocked shots leaders thus far in the 2022-23 NHL season:

Player

Team

Games Played

Shots Blocked

Alec Martinez

Vegas Golden Knights

28

115

David Savard

Montreal Canadians

24

74

Ivan Provorov

Philadelphia Flyers

27

73

Jacob Trouba

New York Rangers

28

67

Brayden McNabb

Vegas Golden Knights

28

63

Moritz Seider

Detroit Red Wings

26

62

Roman Josi

Nashville Predators

24

61

Mark Giordano

Toronto Maple Leafs

28

58

Jake McCabe

Chicago Blackhawks

22

58

Alexander Romanov

New York Islanders

27

58

 

It is no surprise that the Vegas Golden Knights have allowed the fewest goals in the Pacific Division, as they have two players in the top ten of blocked shots. While Alec Martinez only has four points on the year, he has a plus/minus of plus-seven, largely due to his ability to get in front of opponents’ shots. Meanwhile, teammate Brayden McNabb is plus-13 with nine points.

Martinez is lapping the competition in this category, but the rest are grouped relatively closely. Expect many names to be in and out of the top ten before the season ends.

While there is a benefit to blocking shots, there is a drawback. Many times, players get injured by taking a shot to the body. The NHL season is long and grueling; some players will need maintenance days to get back to playing at their best. Usually, the teams with the best defense, including the goalie, are the ones that make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and shot blocking is a vital part of that, despite its risks.