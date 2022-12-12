Not all NHL players are created equal. Some players finesse their way onto rosters, and some play a shutdown brand of hockey, neutralizing opposition. In contrast, others must play with truculence to assure themselves of a roster spot. Wherever players land on the spectrum, penalties are an inevitable part of the game. Inevitably, certain players accumulate more penalty minutes just by the nature of their role on their teams, but they all feel the same amount of shame, no matter who ends up in the box.
We’re tracking which players have the most PIMs across the NHL.
Who Leads the NHL in Penalty Minutes This Year?
Player
Team
Penalty Minutes
Nicolas Deslauriers
Philadelphia Flyers
57
Arber Xhekaj
Montreal Canadiens
56
Luke Schenn
Vancouver Canucks
44
Max Comtois
Anaheim Ducks
44
Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
43
Mason Marchment
Dallas Stars
42
Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
42
Pat Maroon
Tampa Bay Lightning
42
Brenden Dillon
Winnipeg Jets
42
Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
41
Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
41
Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
41
Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
40
Ryan Lomberg*
Florida Panthers
40
Travis Konecny*
Philadelphia Flyers
39
Radko Gudas
Florida Panthers
39
Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
38
Michael Bunting
Toronto Maple Leafs
38
Zack MacEwen*
Philadelphia Flyers
38
Dakota Joshua*
Vancouver Canucks
37
Luke Glendening
Dallas Stars
37
Jeremy Lauzon*
Nashville Predators
37
Casey Cizikas
New York Islanders
36
Jacob Middleton
Minnesota Wild
36
Liam O’Brien
Arizona Coyotes
36
Several new players emerged on the 25-most penalized players list, but no one was able to knock Nicolas Deslauriers from his violent perch. The Philadelphia Flyers tough guy didn’t record a penalty this week but had a big enough cushion atop the list that no one could catch him.
Montreal Canadiens youngster Arber Xhekaj added a fight to his total, bringing his season-long PIMs within one of Deslauriers. Xhekaj brought Luke Schenn to the top with him, as the elder Schenn brother was the other willing combatant in that tilt. Those were five of the seven penalty minutes Schenn recorded over the past week.
Several newcomers emerged on the list this week, highlighted by Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg, who added an astounding 19 PIMs to his total over the last couple of outings. Lomberg was assessed 17 minutes in one stoppage, incurring five-minute boarding, two-minute roughing, and ten-minute misconduct penalties against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night.
Travis Konecny also added a ten-minute penalty to his total, leaving him just short of Lomberg on the list. He’s joined by Zack MacEwen, Dakota Johnson, and Jeremy Lauzon as the other players to make their first appearances.
The Panthers and Flyers have three representatives in the top 25, but the Anaheim Ducks have been the most penalized team this year. The Ducks have already eclipsed 350 penalty minutes this year, with the Flyers close behind with 348.
