Not all NHL players are created equal. Some players finesse their way onto rosters, and some play a shutdown brand of hockey, neutralizing opposition. In contrast, others must play with truculence to assure themselves of a roster spot. Wherever players land on the spectrum, penalties are an inevitable part of the game. Inevitably, certain players accumulate more penalty minutes just by the nature of their role on their teams, but they all feel the same amount of shame, no matter who ends up in the box.

We’re tracking which players have the most PIMs across the NHL.

Who Leads the NHL in Penalty Minutes This Year?

Player Team Penalty Minutes Nicolas Deslauriers Philadelphia Flyers 57 Arber Xhekaj Montreal Canadiens 56 Luke Schenn Vancouver Canucks 44 Max Comtois Anaheim Ducks 44 Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators 43 Mason Marchment Dallas Stars 42 Marcus Foligno Minnesota Wild 42 Pat Maroon Tampa Bay Lightning 42 Brenden Dillon Winnipeg Jets 42 Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers 41 Mathieu Olivier Columbus Blue Jackets 41

Tyler Myers Vancouver Canucks 41 Josh Manson Colorado Avalanche 40 Ryan Lomberg* Florida Panthers 40 Travis Konecny* Philadelphia Flyers 39 Radko Gudas Florida Panthers 39 Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres 38 Michael Bunting Toronto Maple Leafs 38 Zack MacEwen* Philadelphia Flyers 38 Dakota Joshua* Vancouver Canucks 37 Luke Glendening Dallas Stars 37 Jeremy Lauzon* Nashville Predators 37 Casey Cizikas New York Islanders 36 Jacob Middleton Minnesota Wild 36 Liam O’Brien Arizona Coyotes 36

Several new players emerged on the 25-most penalized players list, but no one was able to knock Nicolas Deslauriers from his violent perch. The Philadelphia Flyers tough guy didn’t record a penalty this week but had a big enough cushion atop the list that no one could catch him.

Montreal Canadiens youngster Arber Xhekaj added a fight to his total, bringing his season-long PIMs within one of Deslauriers. Xhekaj brought Luke Schenn to the top with him, as the elder Schenn brother was the other willing combatant in that tilt. Those were five of the seven penalty minutes Schenn recorded over the past week.

Several newcomers emerged on the list this week, highlighted by Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg, who added an astounding 19 PIMs to his total over the last couple of outings. Lomberg was assessed 17 minutes in one stoppage, incurring five-minute boarding, two-minute roughing, and ten-minute misconduct penalties against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night.

Travis Konecny also added a ten-minute penalty to his total, leaving him just short of Lomberg on the list. He’s joined by Zack MacEwen, Dakota Johnson, and Jeremy Lauzon as the other players to make their first appearances.

The Panthers and Flyers have three representatives in the top 25, but the Anaheim Ducks have been the most penalized team this year. The Ducks have already eclipsed 350 penalty minutes this year, with the Flyers close behind with 348.