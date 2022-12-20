Not all NHL players are created equal. Some players finesse their way onto rosters, and some play a shutdown brand of hockey, neutralizing opposition. In contrast, others must play with truculence to assure themselves of a roster spot. Wherever players land on the spectrum, penalties are an unavoidable part of the game. Inevitably, certain players accumulate more penalty minutes just by the nature of their role on their teams, but they all feel the same amount of shame, no matter who ends up in the box.
We’re tracking which players have the most PIMs across the NHL.
Who Leads the NHL in Penalty Minutes This Year?
Player
Team
Penalty Minutes
Arber Xhekaj
Montreal Canadiens
63
Nicolas Deslauriers
Philadelphia Flyers
62
Pat Maroon
Tampa Bay Lightning
49
Luke Schenn
Vancouver Canucks
48
Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
45
Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
45
Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
45
Mason Marchment
Dallas Stars
44
Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
44
Brenden Dillon
Winnipeg Jets
44
Max Comtois
Anaheim Ducks
44
Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
43
Ryan Lomberg
Florida Panthers
42
Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
41
Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
40
Michael Bunting
Toronto Maple Leafs
40
Casey Cizikas
New York Islanders
40
Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
40
Jacob Middleton
Minnesota Wild
40
Liam O’Brien
Arizona Coyotes
40
Miles Wood
New Jersey Devils
39
Radko Gudas
Florida Panthers
39
Zack MacEwen
Philadelphia Flyers
38
Jacob Trouba*
New York Rangers
37
Dakota Joshua
Vancouver Canucks
37
There’s nothing quite like a dosey-do at center ice, and that’s what viewers were treated to on Saturday night when the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning. Habs defenseman Arber Xhekaj delivered a hit on Anthony Cirelli as he attempted to enter the attacking zone, which Pat Maroon took exception to. Xhekaj and Big Rig dropped the gloves, with the undersized and much younger Xhekaj getting the better of Maroon. In doing so, the big blueliner moved into the league lead in penalty minutes, surpassing longstanding leader Nicolas Deslaurier. Consequently, Maroon also made a big jump up the board, ending the week as the third-most penalized player in the NHL.
Immediately behind Maroon, you’ll find Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. The Tkachuk brothers have a unique distinction, both ranking top five in penalty minutes and top 20 in scoring, an achievement no one else has unlocked this season. However, Buffalo Sabres rearguard Rasmus Dahlin is inching closer to the exclusive club, outscoring Brady but sitting five penalty minutes back of the top five.
There is only one newcomer to the top 25 this week, with the player appearing on the list earlier in the campaign. Jacob Trouba, who has earned a reputation for being one of the biggest hitters in the league, increased his penalty minutes to 37, re-emerging as one of the most frequent offenders.
Trouba, Deslauriers, Liam O’Brien, and Luke Schenn are the only players to record more than 100 hits while also sitting top 25 in penalty minutes in the league.
