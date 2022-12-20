Not all NHL players are created equal. Some players finesse their way onto rosters, and some play a shutdown brand of hockey, neutralizing opposition. In contrast, others must play with truculence to assure themselves of a roster spot. Wherever players land on the spectrum, penalties are an unavoidable part of the game. Inevitably, certain players accumulate more penalty minutes just by the nature of their role on their teams, but they all feel the same amount of shame, no matter who ends up in the box.

We’re tracking which players have the most PIMs across the NHL.

Who Leads the NHL in Penalty Minutes This Year?

Player Team Penalty Minutes Arber Xhekaj Montreal Canadiens 63 Nicolas Deslauriers Philadelphia Flyers 62 Pat Maroon Tampa Bay Lightning 49 Luke Schenn Vancouver Canucks 48 Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers 45 Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators 45 Tyler Myers Vancouver Canucks 45 Mason Marchment Dallas Stars 44 Marcus Foligno Minnesota Wild 44 Brenden Dillon Winnipeg Jets 44 Max Comtois Anaheim Ducks 44 Travis Konecny Philadelphia Flyers 43

Ryan Lomberg Florida Panthers 42 Mathieu Olivier Columbus Blue Jackets 41 Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres 40 Michael Bunting Toronto Maple Leafs 40 Casey Cizikas New York Islanders 40 Josh Manson Colorado Avalanche 40 Jacob Middleton Minnesota Wild 40 Liam O’Brien Arizona Coyotes 40 Miles Wood New Jersey Devils 39 Radko Gudas Florida Panthers 39 Zack MacEwen Philadelphia Flyers 38 Jacob Trouba* New York Rangers 37 Dakota Joshua Vancouver Canucks 37

There’s nothing quite like a dosey-do at center ice, and that’s what viewers were treated to on Saturday night when the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning. Habs defenseman Arber Xhekaj delivered a hit on Anthony Cirelli as he attempted to enter the attacking zone, which Pat Maroon took exception to. Xhekaj and Big Rig dropped the gloves, with the undersized and much younger Xhekaj getting the better of Maroon. In doing so, the big blueliner moved into the league lead in penalty minutes, surpassing longstanding leader Nicolas Deslaurier. Consequently, Maroon also made a big jump up the board, ending the week as the third-most penalized player in the NHL.

Immediately behind Maroon, you’ll find Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. The Tkachuk brothers have a unique distinction, both ranking top five in penalty minutes and top 20 in scoring, an achievement no one else has unlocked this season. However, Buffalo Sabres rearguard Rasmus Dahlin is inching closer to the exclusive club, outscoring Brady but sitting five penalty minutes back of the top five.

There is only one newcomer to the top 25 this week, with the player appearing on the list earlier in the campaign. Jacob Trouba, who has earned a reputation for being one of the biggest hitters in the league, increased his penalty minutes to 37, re-emerging as one of the most frequent offenders.

Trouba, Deslauriers, Liam O’Brien, and Luke Schenn are the only players to record more than 100 hits while also sitting top 25 in penalty minutes in the league.