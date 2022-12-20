BETTING NHL
12:55 PM, December 20, 2022

Who Leads the NHL in Penalty Minutes This Year?

Not all NHL players are created equal. Some players finesse their way onto rosters, and some play a shutdown brand of hockey, neutralizing opposition. In contrast, others must play with truculence to assure themselves of a roster spot. Wherever players land on the spectrum, penalties are an unavoidable part of the game. Inevitably, certain players accumulate more penalty minutes just by the nature of their role on their teams, but they all feel the same amount of shame, no matter who ends up in the box.

We’re tracking which players have the most PIMs across the NHL.

Player Team  Penalty Minutes
Arber Xhekaj Montreal Canadiens 63
Nicolas Deslauriers Philadelphia Flyers 62
Pat Maroon Tampa Bay Lightning 49
Luke Schenn Vancouver Canucks 48
Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers 45
Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators 45
Tyler Myers Vancouver Canucks 45
Mason Marchment Dallas Stars 44
Marcus Foligno Minnesota Wild 44
Brenden Dillon Winnipeg Jets 44
Max Comtois Anaheim Ducks  44
Travis Konecny Philadelphia Flyers 43
Ryan Lomberg Florida Panthers 42
Mathieu Olivier  Columbus Blue Jackets 41
Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres 40
Michael Bunting Toronto Maple Leafs 40
Casey Cizikas New York Islanders 40
Josh Manson Colorado Avalanche 40
Jacob Middleton Minnesota Wild 40
Liam O’Brien Arizona Coyotes 40
Miles Wood New Jersey Devils 39
Radko Gudas Florida Panthers 39
Zack MacEwen Philadelphia Flyers 38
Jacob Trouba* New York Rangers 37
Dakota Joshua Vancouver Canucks 37

There’s nothing quite like a dosey-do at center ice, and that’s what viewers were treated to on Saturday night when the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning. Habs defenseman Arber Xhekaj delivered a hit on Anthony Cirelli as he attempted to enter the attacking zone, which Pat Maroon took exception to. Xhekaj and Big Rig dropped the gloves, with the undersized and much younger Xhekaj getting the better of Maroon. In doing so, the big blueliner moved into the league lead in penalty minutes, surpassing longstanding leader Nicolas Deslaurier. Consequently, Maroon also made a big jump up the board, ending the week as the third-most penalized player in the NHL. 

Immediately behind Maroon, you’ll find Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. The Tkachuk brothers have a unique distinction, both ranking top five in penalty minutes and top 20 in scoring, an achievement no one else has unlocked this season. However, Buffalo Sabres rearguard Rasmus Dahlin is inching closer to the exclusive club, outscoring Brady but sitting five penalty minutes back of the top five. 

There is only one newcomer to the top 25 this week, with the player appearing on the list earlier in the campaign. Jacob Trouba, who has earned a reputation for being one of the biggest hitters in the league, increased his penalty minutes to 37, re-emerging as one of the most frequent offenders.

Trouba, Deslauriers, Liam O’Brien, and Luke Schenn are the only players to record more than 100 hits while also sitting top 25 in penalty minutes in the league. 