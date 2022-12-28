Not all NHL players are created equal. Some players finesse their way onto rosters, and some play a shutdown brand of hockey, neutralizing opposition. In contrast, others must play with truculence to assure themselves of a roster spot. Wherever players land on the spectrum, penalties are an unavoidable part of the game. Inevitably, certain players accumulate more penalty minutes just by the nature of their role on their teams, but they all feel the same amount of shame, no matter who ends up in the box.
We’re tracking which players have the most PIMs across the NHL.
Who Leads the NHL in Penalty Minutes This Year?
Player
Team
Penalty Minutes
Arber Xhekaj
Montreal Canadiens
65
Nicolas Deslauriers
Philadelphia Flyers
64
Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
57
Max Comtois
Anaheim Ducks
53
Luke Schenn
Vancouver Canucks
52
Mason Shaw*
Minnesota Wild
49
Pat Maroon
Tampa Bay Lightning
49
Mason Marchment
Dallas Stars
48
Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
46
Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
45
Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
45
Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
45
Brenden Dillon
Winnipeg Jets
44
Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
43
Michael Bunting
Toronto Maple Leafs
42
Ryan Lomberg
Florida Panthers
42
Matt Martin*
New York Islanders
41
Tanner Jeannot*
Nashville Predators
41
Chris Wideman*
Montreal Canadiens
41
Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
40
Brandon Montour
Florida Panthers
40
Scott Mayfield
New York Islanders
40
Casey Cizikas
New York Islanders
40
Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
40
Jacob Middleton
Minnesota Wild
40
Tip of the cap to Mason Shaw, who came out of nowhere to become the sixth-most penalized player in the NHL. The Minnesota Wild forward accumulated 17 penalty minutes over his last four games, with most of those coming in Minnesota’s 5-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Shaw was assessed a five-minute major for kneeing Evgeny Svechnikov and game misconduct, carrying a ten-minute penalty. Worse, the NHL suspended Shaw for two games for the incident, meaning he can’t return to the ice until December 31 against the St. Louis Blues.
This week, Shaw wasn’t the only frequent flyer, with Matthew Tkachuk and Max Comtois adding to their PIMs tally. The elder Tkachuk spent 12 minutes in the penalty box against the New Jersey Devils, although most came thanks to a game misconduct. The Florida Panthers forward attacked Nico Hischier near the end of the game, with referees assessing a minor for roughing and game misconduct, sending Tkachuk home for the night.
Unlike the other big movers this week, Anaheim Ducks winger Max Comtois got to finish all of the games he played. However, the agitator still managed to add nine penalty minutes to his fourth-ranked total. Comtois threw down with Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin in the final game before the holiday freeze, adding two minor penalties against the Los Angeles Kings a couple of games before that.
The other newcomers to the list are Matt Martin, Tanner Jeannot, and Chris Wideman. Martin was involved in some shenanigans against the Panthers, throwing fists with Givani Smith, precipitating a misconduct later in the contest. Wideman suffered a similar fate, getting assessed a ten-minute misconduct as time expired against the Dallas Stars. Combined with the minor delay of game, Wideman added 12 minutes to his stats, bringing his year-long total to 41 minutes. Jeannot was the least penalized of the newcomers, needing four PIMs to crack the list.
