Not all NHL players are created equal. Some players finesse their way onto rosters, and some play a shutdown brand of hockey, neutralizing opposition. In contrast, others must play with truculence to assure themselves of a roster spot. Wherever players land on the spectrum, penalties are an unavoidable part of the game. Inevitably, certain players accumulate more penalty minutes just by the nature of their role on their teams, but they all feel the same amount of shame, no matter who ends up in the box.

We’re tracking which players have the most PIMs across the NHL.

Who Leads the NHL in Penalty Minutes This Year?

Player Team Penalty Minutes Arber Xhekaj Montreal Canadiens 65 Nicolas Deslauriers Philadelphia Flyers 64 Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers 57 Max Comtois Anaheim Ducks 53 Luke Schenn Vancouver Canucks 52 Mason Shaw* Minnesota Wild 49 Pat Maroon Tampa Bay Lightning 49 Mason Marchment Dallas Stars 48 Marcus Foligno Minnesota Wild 46 Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators 45 Tyler Myers Vancouver Canucks 45 Travis Konecny Philadelphia Flyers 45 Brenden Dillon Winnipeg Jets 44 Mathieu Olivier Columbus Blue Jackets 43 Michael Bunting Toronto Maple Leafs 42 Ryan Lomberg Florida Panthers 42 Matt Martin* New York Islanders 41 Tanner Jeannot* Nashville Predators 41 Chris Wideman* Montreal Canadiens 41 Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres 40 Brandon Montour Florida Panthers 40 Scott Mayfield New York Islanders 40 Casey Cizikas New York Islanders 40 Josh Manson Colorado Avalanche 40 Jacob Middleton Minnesota Wild 40

Tip of the cap to Mason Shaw, who came out of nowhere to become the sixth-most penalized player in the NHL. The Minnesota Wild forward accumulated 17 penalty minutes over his last four games, with most of those coming in Minnesota’s 5-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Shaw was assessed a five-minute major for kneeing Evgeny Svechnikov and game misconduct, carrying a ten-minute penalty. Worse, the NHL suspended Shaw for two games for the incident, meaning he can’t return to the ice until December 31 against the St. Louis Blues.

This week, Shaw wasn’t the only frequent flyer, with Matthew Tkachuk and Max Comtois adding to their PIMs tally. The elder Tkachuk spent 12 minutes in the penalty box against the New Jersey Devils, although most came thanks to a game misconduct. The Florida Panthers forward attacked Nico Hischier near the end of the game, with referees assessing a minor for roughing and game misconduct, sending Tkachuk home for the night.

Unlike the other big movers this week, Anaheim Ducks winger Max Comtois got to finish all of the games he played. However, the agitator still managed to add nine penalty minutes to his fourth-ranked total. Comtois threw down with Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin in the final game before the holiday freeze, adding two minor penalties against the Los Angeles Kings a couple of games before that.

The other newcomers to the list are Matt Martin, Tanner Jeannot, and Chris Wideman. Martin was involved in some shenanigans against the Panthers, throwing fists with Givani Smith, precipitating a misconduct later in the contest. Wideman suffered a similar fate, getting assessed a ten-minute misconduct as time expired against the Dallas Stars. Combined with the minor delay of game, Wideman added 12 minutes to his stats, bringing his year-long total to 41 minutes. Jeannot was the least penalized of the newcomers, needing four PIMs to crack the list.