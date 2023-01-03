Not all NHL players are created equal. Some players finesse their way onto rosters, and some play a shutdown brand of hockey, neutralizing opposition. In contrast, others must play with truculence to assure themselves of a roster spot. Wherever players land on the spectrum, penalties are an unavoidable part of the game. Inevitably, certain players accumulate more penalty minutes just by the nature of their role on their teams, but they all feel the same amount of shame, no matter who ends up in the box.
We’re tracking which players have the most PIMs across the NHL.
Who Leads the NHL in Penalty Minutes This Year?
Player
Team
Penalty Minutes
Arber Xhekaj
Montreal Canadiens
65
Nicolas Deslauriers
Philadelphia Flyers
64
Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
59
Brandon Montour
Florida Panthers
57
Mason Marchment
Dallas Stars
57
Luke Schenn
Vancouver Canucks
54
Pat Maroon
Tampa Bay Lightning
54
Max Comtois
Anaheim Ducks
53
Matt Dumba*
Minnesota Wild
50
Jacob Middleton
Minnesota Wild
50
Mason Shaw
Minnesota Wild
49
Brenden Dillon
Winnipeg Jets
48
Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
47
Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
47
Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
46
Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
45
Radko Gudas
Florida Panthers
45
Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
45
Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
40
Michael Bunting
Toronto Maple Leafs
44
Chris Wideman
Montreal Canadiens
43
Ryan Lomberg
Florida Panthers
42
Miles Wood
New Jersey Devils
41
Garnet Hathaway
Washington Capitals
41
Matt Martin
New York Islanders
41
There must be something in the water in St. Paul. For the second straight week, a Minnesota Wild player emerged out of nowhere to crack the top ten most penalized players. Matt Dumba accumulated 12 minutes over the past week, thanks mainly to a ten-minute misconduct assessed near the end of a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. Jacob Middleton suffered the exact same fate in the next contest, bolstering his penalty minute total. With Mason Shaw’s showing last week and Marcus Foligno’s constant shenanigans, the Wild now have four of the 15 most penalized players in the league.
The Florida Panthers are giving the Wild a run for their money. The Panthers also have four players on the top 25 list. Matthew Tkachuk leads the quartet, but Brandon Montour made up a lot of ground over the past couple of weeks. The rearguard added 17 PIMs to his total this week, most of which came against the Montreal Canadiens. Montour threw fists with Brendan Gallagher, resulting in a fighting major and misconduct. That was the third straight game in which Montour had at least ten penalty minutes, shooting him to the top of the list. They are joined by Radko Gudas and Ryan Lomberg, who reside closer to the bottom of the list.
Lastly, Pat Maroon is fighting for his spot in the lineup. Literally. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward added another tilt to his 2022-23 resume, making him the seventh-most penalized player. Maroon had a go with Josh Brown on New Year’s Eve, his sixth fighting major of the season. Scoring has come less naturally for Big Rig as he plays a more truculent role with the Lightning. It’s another example of players doing what it takes to maintain their roster spot.
