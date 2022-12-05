BETTING NHL
Who Leads the NHL in Penalty Minutes This Year?

Not all NHL players are created equal. Some players finesse their way onto rosters, and some play a shutdown brand of hockey, neutralizing opposition. In contrast, others must play with truculence to assure themselves of a roster spot. Wherever players land on the spectrum, penalties are an inevitable part of the game. Inevitably, certain players accumulate more penalty minutes just by the nature of their role on their teams, but they all feel the same amount of shame, no matter who ends up in the box.

We’re tracking which players have the most PIMs across the NHL.

Player Team  Penalty Minutes
Nicolas Deslauriers Philadelphia Flyers 57
Arber Xhekaj Montreal Canadiens 51
Max Comtois Anaheim Ducks 44
Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators 41
Mason Marchment Dallas Stars 40
Josh Manson Colorado Avalanche 40
Pat Maroon Tampa Bay Lightning 40
Brenden Dillon Winnipeg Jets 40
Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers 39
Radko Gudas Florida Panthers 39
Tyler Myers Vancouver Canucks 39
Luke Schenn Vancouver Canucks 37
Marcus Foligno Minnesota Wild 37
Mathieu Olivier Columbus Blue Jackets 37
Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres 36
Michael Bunting Toronto Maple Leafs 36
Jacob Middleton Minnesota Wild 36
Miles Wood New Jersey Devils 35
Garnet Hathaway Washington Capitals 35
Luke Glendening Dallas Stars 35
Scott Mayfield New York Islanders 34
Casey Cizikas New York Islanders 34
Liam O’Brien Arizona Coyotes 34
Max Domi Chicago Blackhawks 33
Simon Benoit Anaheim Ducks 33

Not surprisingly, a pair of emerging tough guys lead the NHL in penalty minutes early this season. Nicolas Deslauriers has set the benchmark with 57 PIMs through his first 25 games, with 35 minutes coming via fighting major. Arber Xhekaj has less than half as many tilts but has nearly matched Deslauriers’s minutes, sitting six short of the league leader. 

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk have an elite skill set, making them a rare commodity in the NHL these days. The Tkachuk brothers are better than point-per-game players but also rank in the top ten in penalty minutes. Brady has been a willing combatant this year, dropping the mitts three times and accumulating the fourth-most penalty minutes, while most of Matthew’s time in the box has come from minor penalties. 

One player who deserves special recognition is Max Comtois, who has spent the third-most PIMs despite playing in just 15 games. Moreover, Comtois has just one fighting major, with most of his penalty minutes coming via minor penalties. He’s the modern-day super-pest and has already earned a reputation as a league-wide agitator.

There was a time in the NHL when defensemen had free reign to assault players in their own end. That time has passed, and teams understand the importance of having their best defenders on the ice when needed. As such, we’ve seen a decline in blueliners who rank in the top 25 over the past few seasons. However, rearguards are up to their old antics this year, with ten players currently on the list. The last time there were this many defensemen in the top 25 was 2005-06.

Still, there’s plenty of season left for the usual suspects to make their way back onto the list.