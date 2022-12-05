Not all NHL players are created equal. Some players finesse their way onto rosters, and some play a shutdown brand of hockey, neutralizing opposition. In contrast, others must play with truculence to assure themselves of a roster spot. Wherever players land on the spectrum, penalties are an inevitable part of the game. Inevitably, certain players accumulate more penalty minutes just by the nature of their role on their teams, but they all feel the same amount of shame, no matter who ends up in the box.
We’re tracking which players have the most PIMs across the NHL.
Who Leads the NHL in Penalty Minutes This Year?
Player
Team
Penalty Minutes
Nicolas Deslauriers
Philadelphia Flyers
57
Arber Xhekaj
Montreal Canadiens
51
Max Comtois
Anaheim Ducks
44
Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
41
Mason Marchment
Dallas Stars
40
Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
40
Pat Maroon
Tampa Bay Lightning
40
Brenden Dillon
Winnipeg Jets
40
Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
39
Radko Gudas
Florida Panthers
39
Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
39
Luke Schenn
Vancouver Canucks
37
Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
37
Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
37
Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
36
Michael Bunting
Toronto Maple Leafs
36
Jacob Middleton
Minnesota Wild
36
Miles Wood
New Jersey Devils
35
Garnet Hathaway
Washington Capitals
35
Luke Glendening
Dallas Stars
35
Scott Mayfield
New York Islanders
34
Casey Cizikas
New York Islanders
34
Liam O’Brien
Arizona Coyotes
34
Max Domi
Chicago Blackhawks
33
Simon Benoit
Anaheim Ducks
33
Not surprisingly, a pair of emerging tough guys lead the NHL in penalty minutes early this season. Nicolas Deslauriers has set the benchmark with 57 PIMs through his first 25 games, with 35 minutes coming via fighting major. Arber Xhekaj has less than half as many tilts but has nearly matched Deslauriers’s minutes, sitting six short of the league leader.
Matthew and Brady Tkachuk have an elite skill set, making them a rare commodity in the NHL these days. The Tkachuk brothers are better than point-per-game players but also rank in the top ten in penalty minutes. Brady has been a willing combatant this year, dropping the mitts three times and accumulating the fourth-most penalty minutes, while most of Matthew’s time in the box has come from minor penalties.
One player who deserves special recognition is Max Comtois, who has spent the third-most PIMs despite playing in just 15 games. Moreover, Comtois has just one fighting major, with most of his penalty minutes coming via minor penalties. He’s the modern-day super-pest and has already earned a reputation as a league-wide agitator.
There was a time in the NHL when defensemen had free reign to assault players in their own end. That time has passed, and teams understand the importance of having their best defenders on the ice when needed. As such, we’ve seen a decline in blueliners who rank in the top 25 over the past few seasons. However, rearguards are up to their old antics this year, with ten players currently on the list. The last time there were this many defensemen in the top 25 was 2005-06.
Still, there’s plenty of season left for the usual suspects to make their way back onto the list.
