Not all NHL players are created equal. Some players finesse their way onto rosters, and some play a shutdown brand of hockey, neutralizing opposition. In contrast, others must play with truculence to assure themselves of a roster spot. Wherever players land on the spectrum, penalties are an inevitable part of the game. Inevitably, certain players accumulate more penalty minutes just by the nature of their role on their teams, but they all feel the same amount of shame, no matter who ends up in the box.

We’re tracking which players have the most PIMs across the NHL.

Who Leads the NHL in Penalty Minutes This Year?

Player Team Penalty Minutes Nicolas Deslauriers Philadelphia Flyers 57 Arber Xhekaj Montreal Canadiens 51 Max Comtois Anaheim Ducks 44 Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators 41 Mason Marchment Dallas Stars 40 Josh Manson Colorado Avalanche 40 Pat Maroon Tampa Bay Lightning 40 Brenden Dillon Winnipeg Jets 40 Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers 39

Radko Gudas Florida Panthers 39 Tyler Myers Vancouver Canucks 39 Luke Schenn Vancouver Canucks 37 Marcus Foligno Minnesota Wild 37 Mathieu Olivier Columbus Blue Jackets 37 Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres 36 Michael Bunting Toronto Maple Leafs 36 Jacob Middleton Minnesota Wild 36 Miles Wood New Jersey Devils 35 Garnet Hathaway Washington Capitals 35 Luke Glendening Dallas Stars 35 Scott Mayfield New York Islanders 34 Casey Cizikas New York Islanders 34 Liam O’Brien Arizona Coyotes 34 Max Domi Chicago Blackhawks 33 Simon Benoit Anaheim Ducks 33

Not surprisingly, a pair of emerging tough guys lead the NHL in penalty minutes early this season. Nicolas Deslauriers has set the benchmark with 57 PIMs through his first 25 games, with 35 minutes coming via fighting major. Arber Xhekaj has less than half as many tilts but has nearly matched Deslauriers’s minutes, sitting six short of the league leader.

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk have an elite skill set, making them a rare commodity in the NHL these days. The Tkachuk brothers are better than point-per-game players but also rank in the top ten in penalty minutes. Brady has been a willing combatant this year, dropping the mitts three times and accumulating the fourth-most penalty minutes, while most of Matthew’s time in the box has come from minor penalties.

One player who deserves special recognition is Max Comtois, who has spent the third-most PIMs despite playing in just 15 games. Moreover, Comtois has just one fighting major, with most of his penalty minutes coming via minor penalties. He’s the modern-day super-pest and has already earned a reputation as a league-wide agitator.

There was a time in the NHL when defensemen had free reign to assault players in their own end. That time has passed, and teams understand the importance of having their best defenders on the ice when needed. As such, we’ve seen a decline in blueliners who rank in the top 25 over the past few seasons. However, rearguards are up to their old antics this year, with ten players currently on the list. The last time there were this many defensemen in the top 25 was 2005-06.

Still, there’s plenty of season left for the usual suspects to make their way back onto the list.