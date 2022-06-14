Who Will Lead the Stanley Cup Finals in Goal Scoring?

The Stanley Cup Finals will begin on Wednesday between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche.

Neither the Avalanche nor the Lightning have a shortage of offensive firepower as we search for value on which player will score the most goals in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Among the top scorers in this series, Nathan MacKinnon of the Avs has the most goals this postseason with eleven, and he’s the favorite to lead the series in goals at +450. We’ve seen a more dynamic and assertive version of the superstar center in these playoffs, which has helped propel his team through the Western Conference.

Goals will be at a premium with Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy in net for the Bolts, so you may want to think twice before going all-in on MacKinnon. Despite his presence, Colorado still has the two players with the highest odds to lead the series in scoring, as Mikko Rantanen is second at +500. The big-Finnish winger scored only five times during the team’s run but did tally 23 goals in 56 games this season.

For the Lightning, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov currently own identical odds of +600 to lead the series in scoring.

Stamkos has recorded nine goals in the playoffs, the second-highest goal total among the participants in this series. Kucherov isn’t far behind with seven, and it’s clear he’s gotten better as the postseason has progressed, which should worry whoever is in the Colorado crease.

Brayden Point checks in with the fifth-highest odds to lead the series in goals at +900, and he could provide value along with risk, depending on when he returns to the ice. If he can play in Game 1 on Wednesday, that could be a very tasty price. Even if he isn’t 100%, he’s been able to contribute by playing through injuries in the team’s prior two Stanley Cup runs.

If you’re looking further down on the list for more of a longshot, Ondrej Palat has scored eight times for Tampa Bay this postseason and has tallied 45 goals in 132 career playoff games. He boasts odds at +1800 and is known as a clutch player, an intriguing combination. On the Avalanche side, how about defenseman Cale Makar? The Norris Trophy finalist has scored five times in 14 games this postseason and owns the ninth highest odds on the list at +2400. Something worth considering for the current Conn Smythe trophy front-runner.

Note: Keep in mind that when looking at these betting odds, dead-heat rules do apply. If a “dead-heat” between two selections is declared, half the stake is used to the selection at full odds, and the other half is lost.

Stanley Cup Finals Leading Scorer (FanDuel)