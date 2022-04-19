Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury Wants to Play at Least 1 More Year
Tyler Mason
Overview
In an interview with Katherine Harvey-Pinard of La Presse, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury expressed his desire to play at least one more NHL season.
Fleury said of continuing his career, “I would like to play at least another season. I decided that recently. I still like to play, I still have fun, and my body still holds up…most of the time. But yes, another season, and we will see after.”
The past year has been a bit of a rollercoaster for Fleury. He was traded from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks in the offseason and then was sent to the Wild at this season’s trade deadline.
Fleury is one of the most accomplished goalies ever to play the game. The 37-year-old won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics, has three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016, 2017), won the Vezina Trophy in 2021, and is third all-time in NHL wins.
