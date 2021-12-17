Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Paul Maurice Unexpectedly Resigns

The Winnipeg Jets announced the resignation of head coach Paul Maurice on Friday morning. Maurice was in his ninth season with the club and held a 315-223-62 record during that span.

This season, Winnipeg is 13-10-5 (31 points), which puts it in fifth place in the Central Division and ninth in the Western Conference. His resignation comes as a bit of a surprise, as Maurice thinks it’s time for another head coach to try to take the team to the next level.

“This is a good team. I’m a good coach,” said Maurice during a press conference with the media. “But sometimes when you take over a team, it’s like you’re starting at the bottom of a mountain, and you’re pushing a rock up to the top, and you’re only able to get it to a certain place. And that’s where I feel I’m at. And if you would allow me some arrogance, I would say that I’m better positioned than anyone to know that they need a new voice.”

The Jets made the playoffs in Maurice’s first full season as head coach. He also led the team to the postseason in the past four seasons.

Winnipeg announced that Maurice’s assistant, Dave Lowry, will take over as interim head coach. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Winnipeg’s odds to win the division at +4800 and +3500 to win the Stanley Cup.