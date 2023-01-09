The NHL is transitioning into a young man’s league, and we’re beginning to see the impact of the current young talent.

With the NHL salary cap and players demonstrating higher skill levels at younger ages, the league’s average age has continued to trend down.

Youngest Active NHL Players

Player Team Age Juraj Slafkovsky Montreal Canadiens 18 Wyatt Johnston Dallas Stars 19 Brandt Clarke Los Angeles Kings 19 Dylan Guenther Arizona Coyotes 19 Cole Sillinger Columbus Blue Jackets 19

Juraj Slafkovsky, the first overall of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, is the only current active player that’s 18 years old. Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars has carved out a role for himself, tallying 17 points through 38 games in his rookie season. Defenseman Brandt Clarke of the Los Angeles Kings was loaned to Team Canada at the World Junior Championship but has compiled two assists in nine NHL games this year. Dylan Guenther was also loaned to Team Canada but has found some NHL success, manufacturing 11 points in 21 games. In addition, Cole Sillinger has suited up for the Columbus Blue Jackets, which has seen him register six points in 32 games as 19 year old.