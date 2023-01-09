The NHL is transitioning into a young man’s league, and we’re beginning to see the impact of the current young talent.
With the NHL salary cap and players demonstrating higher skill levels at younger ages, the league’s average age has continued to trend down.
Youngest Active NHL Players
Player
Team
Age
Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
18
Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars
19
Brandt Clarke
Los Angeles Kings
19
Dylan Guenther
Arizona Coyotes
19
Cole Sillinger
Columbus Blue Jackets
19
Juraj Slafkovsky, the first overall of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, is the only current active player that’s 18 years old. Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars has carved out a role for himself, tallying 17 points through 38 games in his rookie season. Defenseman Brandt Clarke of the Los Angeles Kings was loaned to Team Canada at the World Junior Championship but has compiled two assists in nine NHL games this year. Dylan Guenther was also loaned to Team Canada but has found some NHL success, manufacturing 11 points in 21 games. In addition, Cole Sillinger has suited up for the Columbus Blue Jackets, which has seen him register six points in 32 games as 19 year old.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.