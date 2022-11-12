Zach Werenski will Miss the Remainder of the Season for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Werenski suffered a torn labrum and separated shoulder during the game Thursday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. This is a massive blow to a Blue Jackets team that doesn’t have the depth of other NHL teams. Werenski is not only the top defenseman for the Blue Jackets but also one of the best players on the team.
If the Blue Jackets can’t keep the puck out of their net, they will be looking at top free-agent addition Johnny Gaudreau to do even more damage on offense.
The Blue Jackets will travel to Long Island on Saturday to take on the New York Islanders. The Jackets are -120 (+1.5) on the puck line and +205 on the money line, with an over/under of six, over (-106), and under (-114) versus the Oilers on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on FanDuel Sportsbook.
