SDFC closes out first half of season with 4-2 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps

San Diego FC’s Sendoff Weekend ends in a 4-2 defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night as the club heads into the World Cup break.

It was a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals, with the Vancouver Whitecaps back in Snapdragon Stadium for the first time since their 3-1 victory over SDFC on Nov. 30, which advanced them to the 2025 MLS Cup Final.

The weekend marked the final matchday for the entire MLS, with league action being put on a seven-week pause for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This Send-Off Weekend in the MLS added personalized flag patches for each player representing their nationalities, also featuring number designs with the 48 participating countries in the 2026 World Cup.

SDFC’s four-match unbeaten streak coming into Saturday was in jeopardy with the Western Conference leaders in town, as San Diego has finished that stretch with three draws and a win.

Goalkeeper CJ dos Santos made his return to the SDFC starting XI following his season debut against LAFC on May 2, ending in a nose injury that saw him replaced in the 90+8-minute.

The first half at Snapdragon Stadium was all Vancouver, getting on the board twice with forward Brian White netting a first-half brace to head into the halftime break at 2-0 for the Whitecaps.

The opening goal came in the 30-minute, with German icon Thomas Müller setting up the attack with a grounded cross into the goal area as Brian White got the left-footed touch shot past CJ dos Santos and into the net for the 1-0 score.

The Whitecaps then capitalized on a sloppy SDFC turnover at the halfway line, quickly getting the ball into the penalty box as a touch by midfielder Jeevan Badwal was met with the first timed left-footed finish by Brian White, drifting into the left sidenetting for the 2-0 lead at the 45-minute mark.

Brian White nets his second goal of the night! @WhitecapsFC double their lead! pic.twitter.com/1qJbKs94y4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 24, 2026

SDFC finished the first half lacking in the offensive department, not getting off a single shot on target through the first 45-minutes with Vancouver leading in chances created and possession in the first half.

Midfielder David Vazquez brought SDFC back into the match with an outside-the-box finish in the 53-minute, going across the goal and into the right side netting to make it 2-1 with Vancouver still in the lead.

53' Assist by Dreyer ➡️ Goal Vazquez pic.twitter.com/a84RwMzH98 — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) May 24, 2026

The third goal for David Vazquez in the 2026 MLS season.

But it was another defensive half turnover by SDFC that added another score for the Whitecaps in the 67-minute. Brian White was in the center of the attack again, only this time on the assisting end, finding Bruno Caicedo at the unmarked backpost for the finish to make it a 3-1 scoreline.

Instant impact! Bruno Caicedo subs in and gets right on the scoresheet! pic.twitter.com/AqqQjbMVf4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 24, 2026

Things only went from bad to worse for SDFC as subbed-on defender, Luca Bombino, was handed a second yellow and red card sending off in the 72-minute after a collision with Édier Ocampo.

It only took three minutes for the Whitecaps to take the player advantage, with Müller on the initial cross met a leaping White, left on a platter at the goalline for Ralph Priso with the empty net touch for the 4-1 score.

Gotta make sure the ball crosses the line! Ralph Priso makes it 4-1 in favor of @WhitecapsFC! pic.twitter.com/iyCcW2VNkh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 24, 2026

18-year-old SDFC forward Bryan Zamblé added the sixth goal of the match, with his run and slightly deflected goal inside the box in the 90+1-minute, leaving the match at a 4-2 scoreline as SDFC fell at home to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

90' | BRYAN ZAMBLÉ GOAL pic.twitter.com/4ZNxbbKJAu — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) May 24, 2026

It only took Zamblé five minutes to net his second goal in this league campaign.

SDFC head coach Mikey Varas addressed the media following the 4-2 loss to Vancouver, sharing his thoughts on the Whitecaps and his squad's performance while looking ahead to the second half of the season.

“I think we all feel that we played against the best team in the league. This is the standard right now. They're flying, metrics show it, the eye test shows it, the standings show it. And then you see them play and you can see that they're very good.”

“We're close, but we all need to push ourselves, and that starts with me. I got to come back and make sure that I'm the best coach possible for these guys. What I do believe is that we're gonna make a run in the second half.”

“You play this first half, then there's a break, and you get a chance to work on some things. And then the second half of the season is a whole brand new season. It's just a fact that everybody starts at a different place.”

Through the first 15 games played, San Diego FC sits on 17 points gained off a four-win, five-draw and six-loss record in league play as they head into the break outside an MLS Cup playoff position.

Following the pause of MLS action during the FIFA World Cup from May 25 to July 16, SDFC will return on the road on July 22, traveling to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to face off against the Colorado Rapids to kickstart the second half of their season.