2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket Based Using KenPom Ratings

The 2022-2023 college basketball season is underway. Conference races are important, and polls are fun, but everything about the college basketball season points to the NCAA Tournament. While the Selection Committee will not pick the bracket until the middle of March, teams are already beginning to position themselves for selection.

One of the best-advanced analytics tools to determine the quality of a team was created by statistician Ken Pomeroy. His “KenPom” rankings use several factors to come up with an overall adjusted efficiency metric, and teams are placed into order from 1-363.

This recurring weekly article will show you what the NCAA Tournament field would look like if selected solely by the KenPom rankings. There are 32 conference champions (the highest-ranked team in KenPom in each league) and 36 at-large selections.

Seeds Teams, Ranks, and Conferences (conference champion is bolded) 1-seeds (1-4) Houston (1/AAC), Texas (2/Big 12), Tennessee (3/SEC), UConn (4/Big East) 2-seeds (5-8) Kentucky (5/SEC), Purdue (6/Big Ten), Virginia (7/ACC), UCLA (8/PAC-12) 3-seeds (9-12) Gonzaga (9/WCC), Arkansas (10/SEC), Indiana (11/Big Ten), Kansas (12/Big 12) 4-seeds (13-16) Alabama (13/SEC), Auburn (14/SEC), Baylor (15/Big 12), Arizona (16/PAC-12) 5-seeds (17-20) Duke (17/ACC), Illinois (18/Big Ten), Maryland (19/Big Ten), Ohio State (20/Big Ten) 6-seeds (21-24) Iowa (21/Big Ten), Creighton (22/Big East), Memphis (23/AAC), UNC (24/ACC) 7-seeds (25-28) Mississippi State (25/SEC), Saint Mary’s (26/WCC), San Diego State (27/MWC), West Virginia (28/Big 12) 8-seeds (29-32) Texas Tech (29/Big 12), Rutgers (30/Big Ten), Xavier (31/Big East), Oklahoma (32/Big 12)

9-seeds (33-36) Miami (FL) (33/ACC), Oklahoma State (34/Big 12), VA Tech (35/ACC), Penn St. (36/Big Ten) 10-seeds (37-40) TCU (37/Big 12), Marquette (38/Big East), UAB (39/CUSA), Saint Louis (40/A10) 11-seeds (41-45) – lowest two are in First Four game Iowa St. (41/Big 12), Wisconsin (42/Big Ten), Oregon (43/PAC-12), Utah State (44/MWC), St. John’s (45/Big East) 12-seeds (46-50)- lowest two are in First Four games Kent State (68/MAC), Furman (70/Southern), Drake (71/Missouri Valley), Michigan St. (46/Big Ten), Michigan (47/Big Ten) 13-seeds (51-54) James Madison (80/Sun Belt), Iona (81/MAAC), Yale (90/Ivy), Sam Houston State (91/WAC) 14-seeds (55-58) UC-Irvine (95/Big West), Liberty (96/ASUN), Charleston (102/CAA), Oral Roberts (104/Summit) 15-seeds (59-62) Colgate (114/Patriot), UMass-Lowell (121/AE), Youngstown State (146/Horizon), Longwood (157/Big South) 16-seeds (63-68) – lowest four are in First Four games Montana State (180/Big Sky), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (191/Southland), Norfolk State (198/MEAC), SIU-Edwardsville (214/Ohio Valley), Southern (239/SWAC), Sacred Heart (304/NEC)

Currently, the number one seeds would be Houston, Texas, Tennessee, and UConn. The Big Ten leads the field in selections, with 11 of the league’s 14 teams making this hypothetical “Big Dance.” North Carolina stands out as a team to watch as they sit 24th. However, the Tar Heels have lost four games in a row and are sliding backward. The SEC lands five teams in the top 14 selections but only one additional team in the entire field (Mississippi State), so as of now, the conference appears to be quite top-heavy.

This seed list will be updated weekly based on changes in the fluid KenPom rankings.