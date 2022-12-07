2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket Based Using KenPom Ratings
TJ Inman
The 2022-2023 college basketball season is underway. Conference races are important, and polls are fun, but everything about the college basketball season points to the NCAA Tournament. While the Selection Committee will not pick the bracket until the middle of March, teams are already beginning to position themselves for selection.
One of the best-advanced analytics tools to determine the quality of a team was created by statistician Ken Pomeroy. His “KenPom” rankings use several factors to come up with an overall adjusted efficiency metric, and teams are placed into order from 1-363.
This recurring weekly article will show you what the NCAA Tournament field would look like if selected solely by the KenPom rankings. There are 32 conference champions (the highest-ranked team in KenPom in each league) and 36 at-large selections.
Seeds
Teams, Ranks, and Conferences (conference champion is bolded)
Miami (FL) (33/ACC), Oklahoma State (34/Big 12), VA Tech (35/ACC), Penn St. (36/Big Ten)
10-seeds (37-40)
TCU (37/Big 12), Marquette (38/Big East), UAB (39/CUSA), Saint Louis (40/A10)
11-seeds (41-45) – lowest two are in First Four game
Iowa St. (41/Big 12), Wisconsin (42/Big Ten), Oregon (43/PAC-12), Utah State (44/MWC), St. John’s (45/Big East)
12-seeds (46-50)- lowest two are in First Four games
Kent State (68/MAC), Furman (70/Southern), Drake (71/Missouri Valley), Michigan St. (46/Big Ten), Michigan (47/Big Ten)
13-seeds (51-54)
James Madison (80/Sun Belt), Iona (81/MAAC), Yale (90/Ivy), Sam Houston State (91/WAC)
14-seeds (55-58)
UC-Irvine (95/Big West), Liberty (96/ASUN), Charleston (102/CAA), Oral Roberts (104/Summit)
15-seeds (59-62)
Colgate (114/Patriot), UMass-Lowell (121/AE), Youngstown State (146/Horizon), Longwood (157/Big South)
16-seeds (63-68) – lowest four are in First Four games
Montana State (180/Big Sky), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (191/Southland), Norfolk State (198/MEAC), SIU-Edwardsville (214/Ohio Valley), Southern (239/SWAC), Sacred Heart (304/NEC)
Currently, the number one seeds would be Houston, Texas, Tennessee, and UConn. The Big Ten leads the field in selections, with 11 of the league’s 14 teams making this hypothetical “Big Dance.” North Carolina stands out as a team to watch as they sit 24th. However, the Tar Heels have lost four games in a row and are sliding backward. The SEC lands five teams in the top 14 selections but only one additional team in the entire field (Mississippi State), so as of now, the conference appears to be quite top-heavy.
This seed list will be updated weekly based on changes in the fluid KenPom rankings.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.