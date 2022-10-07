AL Rookie of the Year Odds: Rodriguez and Mariners Celebrate

The American League is filled with blossoming young stars, and this next generation has provided a handful of candidates looking to be awarded for their talent.

Here are the leading candidates in 2022 AL ROY odds (as of October 6)

AL Rookie of the Year Odds

Player Odds Julio Rodriguez -3000 Adley Rutschman +1100 George Kirby +6600 Steven Kwan +25000 Jose Miranda +25000

Julio Rodriguez – Mariners (-3000)

This week: Julio Rodriguez returned from the injured list just in time, helping the Mariners and the city of Seattle return to the postseason. The Mariners’ postseason berth ends the longest drought in professional sports.

Next week: Rodriguez will be ready for the Mariners series against the Blue Jays. Adley Rutschman – Orioles (+1100)

This week: Adley Rutschman was a joy to watch for the Orioles’ fan base and, quite frankly, for all baseball fans. The 2022 Baltimore Orioles went 50-34 with Rutschman as starting catcher and 33-45 in all other games.

Next week: The Orioles will look to build on their much-improved 2022 season, and Rutschman will be a massive part of that.

George Kirby – Mariners (+6600)

This week: After an incredible September, George Kirby had some struggles heading into the postseason. He’ll likely be used out of the bullpen in the Mariners/Blue Jays series.

Next week: The Mariners hope to have Kirby and their pitching staff on their “A game” for perhaps the most significant moment of his young career.

Steven Kwan – Guardians (+25000)

This week: Steven Kwan made a push for Rookie of the Year in the last month of the season. He is the only rookie in Cleveland baseball history with 165+ hits and 19+ stolen bases. He’s the first rookie in MLB to do this since Mike Trout in 2012.

Next week: The Guardians will match up against the Tampa Bay Rays in postseason action starting Friday.

Jose Miranda (+25000)

This week: Jose Miranda ended the game on a weird note. With an HBP in the final game, he left the game with a lip and mouth contusion.

Next week: The Twins hope to expand on the positives in the 2023 season, and Miranda was undoubtedly one of them.