BETTING MLB Uncategorized
12:19 PM, October 18, 2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Guardians @ Yankees – First Pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 57°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Guardians +1.5  -167  O 7  -110  +137  Open
-162  -103  +140  Current
 Yankees -1.5   +140  U 7  -110  -162  Open
 +135   -117  -165  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Guardians

1. LF  Steven Kwan   .298, 6 HR, 52 RBI
2. SS  Amed Rosario   .283, 11 HR, 71 RBI
3. 3B  José Ramírez   .280, 29 HR, 126 RBI
4. RF  Oscar Gonzalez   .296, 11 HR, 43 RBI
5. 1B  Josh Naylor   .256, 20 HR, 79 RBI
6. DH  Owen Miller   .243, 6 HR, 51 RBI
7. 2B  Andrés Giménez   .297, 17 HR, 69 RBI
8. C  Austin Hedges   .163, 7 HR, 30 RBI
9. CF  Myles Straw   .221, 0 HR, 32 RBI

Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes: 12-4, 2.44 ERA, 9.27 K/9

1. RF  Aaron Judge   .311, 62 HR, 131 RBI
2. 1B  Anthony Rizzo   .224, 32 HR, 75 RBI
3. 2B  Gleyber Torres   .257, 24 HR, 76 RBI
4. DH  Giancarlo Stanton   .211, 31 HR, 78 RBI
5. 3B  Josh Donaldson   .222, 15 HR, 62 RBI
6. LF  Oswaldo Cabrera   .247, 6 HR, 19 RBI
7. SS  Isiah Kiner-Falefa   .261, 4 HR, 48 RBI
8. C  Jose Trevino   .248, 11 HR, 43 RBI
9. CF  Harrison Bader   .250, 5 HR, 30 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Yankees are 4-1 (.800) vs. the Cleveland Guardians at home in 2022
  • The New York Yankees are 7-3 (.700) vs. the Cleveland Guardians in 2022
  • The over hit in 11 of the New York Yankees last 16 games vs. the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons
  • The Cleveland Guardians are 4-3 (.571) vs. the New York Yankees on the road over the last three seasons
  • The New York Yankees are 9-7 (.563) vs. the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons
  • The New York Yankees are 4-1 (.800) vs. the Cleveland Guardians at home in 2022
  • The New York Yankees are 7-3 (.700) vs. the Cleveland Guardians in 2022
  • The over hit in 11 of the New York Yankees last 16 games vs. the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons
  • The Cleveland Guardians are 4-3 (.571) vs. the New York Yankees on the road over the last three seasons
  • The New York Yankees are 9-7 (.563) vs. the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons